Mary Mouser’s First Kiss with ‘Miguel’ on Cobra Kai Went Badly

Karate isn’t the only reason people have tuned into Cobra Kai. In the first season of Netflix’s hit series, viewers get to see a flirtatious relationship develop between Sam LaRusso (Mary Mouser) and Miguel Diaz (Xalo Maridueña); a relationship which finally culminates in a kiss in episode 7.

Although the kiss might look natural on camera, the true story behind the kiss is slightly more awkward. In a video interview about the actors’ various “first times,” Maridueña and Mouser give a breakdown on what really happened behind the scenes. Here’s what you need to know.

Xalo Maridueña Was Taken Aback Upon First Meeting Mary Mouser

On meeting one another for the first time, both described relatively unusual first encounters. Mouser says she met Maridueña for the first time at the “chemistry reads,” which is when actors auditioning for roles read their parts with one another, in order to see if there is chemistry between them. Mouser says, “I read with Ralph [Macchio] that day, and the other person I read with was Xalo … I remember meeting Xolo, and we talked about things that are now embarrassing for me to think about.”

She says she doesn’t remember much of their conversation, but that she remembered thinking, “This kid’s cool, but I’m nervous as heck, and I can tell they really like him and I’m scared so he’d better like me so I can get this job.”

For Maridueña’s part, he claims his first impression of Mouser was not what he was expecting, given her unexpected enthusiasm for heavy metal band Motionless in White:

When you see her at face value you see this girl who’s like, ‘Oh, she seems sweet, she wears lipstick’ and whatnot … And then you meet her … and she’s like, “Hey … let’s go to this Motionless in White concert, and you go to this concert and you are instantly horrified at the sight because Mary is screaming and killing her vocal chords next to you and I’m pretty sure we both had whiplash after that day, and I think she crowdsurfed that day as well.

Mary Mouser On Their First Ever Practice Kiss: “I Missed Up”





Given that the kiss between Miguel and Sam was in season 1, production had not yet started when Maridueña states he heard Mouser suggest to another actor trying out for Miguel that she prefer to kiss off-camera first, before they do during the shoot, in order to get the “heebie jeebies” out of the way.

About three months later, after they had both landed the roles and he saw in the script that their characters would indeed share a kiss, Maridueña says he expected Mouser to ask him to kiss off-screen:

So I’m over here, shovelling packets of gum in my mouth, Listerine strips are constantly in rotation … so I lean in to the kiss, only to hear the best words one could hear when you are about to kiss your co-star. Mary, very silently and very timidly says: ‘Xolo, I’m nervous, you’re like a brother to me’.

Maridueña goes on to say, “That is quite possibly the worst thing you could have said, but granted, we were in the South, so that stuff flies there, but I was still very taken aback by this comment.”

However, in the end, he says, “It ended up being a fine day. I definitely built it up in my head.”

On her part, Mouser says she called him up afterward and apologized for the awkwardness. After hearing “the pain in his voice” on the other side of the call, she said, “I was like, ‘Oh God, I really messed up’.”

Although their characters have gone through some rough patches over the course of the show’s three seasons, the two actors appear to be on friendly terms today. Last year, Mouser celebrated Maridueña’s 19th birthday with a post on Instagram, showing a collage of the two of them together. The caption read: