New Cobra Kai Cast Member Teases Character’s Significance in Season 4

The upcoming season of “Cobra Kai” will be introducing a handful of new characters, including a middle school student named Kenny, played by Dallas Dupree Young. According to Deadline, the character is “a bullied new kid in school who turns to karate as a way to defend himself.” It has not yet been revealed which dojo Kenny will belong to in the fourth season.

Dallas Young Recently Discussed His Character

During a June 2021 live stream, uploaded on the Cobra Kai Kid YouTube channel, Dallas Young shared some information about Kenny’s significance in season 4.

“Kenny is going to be an important factor in season 4 because, obviously, it brings fresh talent and fresh young minds to have fun in karate and see what they can do with all of these adults,” explained the 14-year-old.

He also revealed that he would like his character’s struggles of being bullied to inspire other children who may be going through similar experiences.

“Bullying is not going to stop. Ever. So that’s what I try to bring within this character and I want him to be an important factor just so everybody can love him because he’s such a great kid,” said Young.

The actor then acknowledged that quite a few “Cobra Kai” characters have experienced bullying. He explained that Kenny’s storyline does differ from what happened to Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña) and Eli “Hawk” Moskowitz (Jacob Bertrand) in the show’s first season.

“Kenny being bullied is a little different because everybody else was, of course, high schoolers and I’m not going to say who the bullies are or anything but [he is] a kid who’s being bullied and turns to the dojo to fight back because he wants that strength and that confidence to go after somebody, which whether its physically or just tell them to stop but it’s a little bit different from everybody else,” explained Young.

During the interview, the actor also disclosed that the show’s highly anticipated fourth season will surprise fans.

“It’s funny my initial reaction [while reading the scripts] is always like ‘Whoa what? Where did that come from? Whoa, that just happened? That’s so cool.’ It’s an emotional rollercoaster,” said Young with a laugh.

He went on to say that “the best thing with this show is whenever you expect something to happen, it doesn’t happen, it’s something completely different.”

William Zabka Shared Similar Information About “Cobra Kai” Season 4

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet for the 2021 MTV Movie & Television Awards, William Zabka, who plays Johnny Lawrence, also teased information about “Cobra Kai” season 4. He stated that the new episodes are “bigger, wider, [and] deeper.”

“It’s going to be a lot of fun. It’s going to please the fans I’m sure,” said Zabka.

He went on to say that fans will not be able to predict the ending of the upcoming season.

“I think that the fans like to get ahead of the story, try to figure it out, put the puzzle together. There’s no way to guess what’s going to happen. So they’re in for a fun ride,” asserted the 55-year-old.

“Cobra Kai” season 4 is expected to be released in late 2021.

