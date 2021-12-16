PHOTOS: New ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4 Posters Released

Following the release of “Cobra Kai” season 3 in January 2021, fans have been anticipating the premiere of the show’s fourth season. Thankfully for the members of the “Karate Kid” fandom, the wait will not be much longer, as season 4 will be available to watch on December 31, 2021.

Netflix has been releasing promotional material leading up to the premiere of “Cobra Kai” season 4. For instance, a new trailer premiered on December 9, 2021. The trailer revealed the upcoming season will focus on former rivals Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William “Billy” Zabka) merging the Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang Karate dojos. The two martial artists will also have to deal with ruthless sensei John Kreese (Martin Kove) and his unhinged friend Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith), who are preparing the Cobra Kai dojo for the upcoming All Valley Tournament.

New Promotional Material for ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4 Was Released on December 15, 2021

On December 15, 2021, the official “Cobra Kai” Instagram account shared three sets of new posters that represent the Eagle Fang Karate, Miyagi-Do, and Cobra Kai dojos. The first series of promotional images featured Johnny Lawrence (William “Billy” Zabka) and his students, Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña) and Eli “Hawk” Moskowitz (Jacob Bertrand). The following set showed the “Karate Kid” himself Daniel LaRusso, his daughter Samantha (Mary Mouser), and Demetri (Gianni DeCenzo). The final photos included Kreese, Silver, Tory Nichols (Peyton List), and Johnny’s son Robby (Tanner Buchanan).

Thomas Ian Griffith Spoke About ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4

While speaking to Entertainment Weekly in December 2021, Thomas Ian Griffith discussed coming back to the “Karate Kid” franchise as Terry Silver. As fans are aware, the “Karate Kid Part III” villain decided to help Kreese save the Cobra Kai dojo by coming up with a convoluted plan to humiliate Daniel at the 1985 All Valley. The actor acknowledged that his character is known for being somewhat cartoonish.

“With [Karate Kid Part III director] John Avildsen, I’d be like, ‘This is a little over the top.’ And he was like, ‘I want every little kid in America kicking you in the shins.’ He just gave me free rein to run with it,” said the actor. “[Something] I think we’ve kept alive with Terry [on ‘Cobra Kai’] is bringing back that glee he has. He actually enjoys this — he’s this billionaire who will have all this going on and [still] go back to the small little world of a karate tournament in the Valley. It’s so absurd that it’s fantastic!”

During a July 2021 appearance on the “Cobra Kai Kompanion” podcast, hosted by Peter Veunnasack and Brihana Davidson, Thomas Ian Griffith also shared that viewers will get a better understanding of Silver during the upcoming season. After Davidson called Silver “the most screwed up psychologically character,” the actor asserted that she will appreciate the show’s upcoming season.

“I think you’re going to be along for the ride on season 4. And I think a lot of your questions will be answered and I think it’s an exciting journey, not just for Terry Silver but overall. It’s just an epic season. I’m so proud of it and I really can’t wait for it to drop,” said Griffith.

