Cobra Kai Stars Reveal How the Pandemic Has Impacted Season 4

Since Cobra Kai Season 3 premiered earlier this year, members of the Karate Kid fandom have been eagerly awaiting the release of the show’s fourth season. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the show’s production was paused for quite some time.

In a January interview with Pop Culture, one of Cobra Kai creators Josh Heald discussed the delay in filming.

“COVID has thrown a wrench into everyone’s plans for exactly when production begins. But our expectation is in early 2021, we will be in production. We are just keeping our heads down and making sure that the story makes sense and the scripts are solid and getting our ducks in a row so the moment that everything looks good, we can begin,” said Heald.

Peyton List & Xolo Maridueña Have Discussed How COVID Has Impacted the Upcoming Season’s Production

Thankfully for fans, it has been deemed safe enough to begin production of the show’s upcoming season. In a January interview with Brooke Shields for Interview Magazine, Peyton List, who plays Cobra Kai student Tory Nichols, spoke about how the show’s production team has taken steps to ensure the actor’s safety. She explained that before shooting began the cast and crew had a virtual meeting about COVID protocols.

“Everyone had so many questions and they’re taking it so seriously. I felt like I was in a private military meeting with the way they were talking about it. I feel really fortunate that we’re still going,” explained the actress. ”The protocols are really, really strict. I mean, everyone has to have their masks and shields on, always be six feet apart or more, no one can eat together anymore which is so sad because we would always have lunch together in the lunchroom. A couple of the actors who are roommates can’t even have lunch together when they’re on set, and everyone’s just going to have to be pretty far apart and get tested multiple times a day. We’re just going to test a lot and stay in our bubble.”

During a recent Instagram Live interview with film director Nathan Xia, Xolo Maridueña, who plays Miguel Diaz, also briefly talked about how the Cobra Kai cast has been navigating the pandemic while shooting in Atlanta, Georgia.

“With COVID and everything we really can’t do much. We’re pretty sequestered. It really just ends up being eating a lot of food, drinking a lot of boba, watching a lot of movies,” said the 19-year-old.

List Also Discussed Wanting Her Character To Rekindle Her Romance With Miguel

During the interview, Maridueña did not share any details about the upcoming season’s plot. List, however, revealed in a recent interview with Hollywood Life that she hopes her character and Miguel will rekindle their romance during Cobra Kai Season 4. She told the publication:

I think Miguel was really good for Tory, but I don’t think Tory was very good for Miguel because he has such a pure heart. He has such good intentions. He’s such a sweet person that, for his sake, I don’t want I think Tory to figure herself out before they’d get back together. But I would like to see them back together. I think they understand each other. I don’t know if it will ever happen, but I would like to see it.

