A ‘Cobra Kai’ Star Is Releasing a Beauty Brand

On December 15, “Cobra Kai” star Peyton List, who plays Tory Nichols, announced that she is launching a brand focused on clean beauty. In an Instagram post, which featured two promotional photos and a behind-the-scenes video, the actress shared some information about the company.

“[T]he news is out [face with hand over mouth emoji] I’ve been dreaming about this day for so long and I’m so excited to finally share it with you — introducing [Pley Beauty]. For the past couple years I’ve been working so hard on developing Pley, a beauty brand that’s all about bold colors and clean ingredients. There’s so much more to share, I hope you guys love it as much as I do. #ItsPleyTime,” read the caption of the post.

List’s “Cobra Kai” co-star Courtney Henggeler, who plays Amanda LaRusso, was quick to comment on the post.

“You’re my idol,” wrote the 43-year-old actress.

Peyton List Discussed Pley Beauty in December 2021

Peyton List discussed Pley Beauty during a December 2021 interview with PopSugar. The publication noted that the brand “officially launches in January [2022].”

List shared that she has focused on the company since 2020, “even when the whole world was shut down” and “Cobra Kai” was put on hiatus.

“[I]t felt like I had no idea what would happen with filming and everything else, I was still meeting and developing this beauty brand,” explained the former Disney Channel star.

During the interview, the actress also revealed that she did not initially love Tory’s makeup looks. She told the publication:

For the longest time, we were doing an orange lip, which I really didn’t like at all because I just thought orange was a really odd color on my pale skin, but I didn’t say anything. So I’m like, ‘OK, this is what you guys want, that’s fine’ . . . But then over time, I realized, ‘OK, I have some input here.’

She clarified that she does enjoy her character’s makeup in the upcoming fourth season.

“Nobody is going to notice this, but to me, it is a huge win,” said List.

Peyton List Spoke About Her Character in August 2021

During an August 2021 Instagram live stream with her “Cobra Kai” co-stars William “Billy” Zabka, Xolo Maridueña, and Jacob Bertrand, Peyton List shared why she enjoys playing Tory.

“I think being able to be so shameless and be able to fight anyone at any given moment and never take the high road, just always take the low road that has been a very fun thing to play,” said the actress.

The 23-year-old also revealed her favorite Tory scene. She explained that she enjoys her character’s relationship with ruthless Cobra Kai sensei John Kreese (Martin Kove), who appears to have a soft spot for her. List shared that she has a particular fondness for the moment in season 3 when Kreese threatens her abusive landlord and convinces her to rejoin his dojo.

“That was one of my favorite scenes to film, I think just because, you know, because you see so much with Kreese’s backstory that season and like really getting to know him and seeing the becoming of a villain and seeing those kind of parallels and Tory finding a sort of home and parental figure,” said the actress.

“Cobra Kai” season 4 will be available to watch on Netflix on December 31, 2021.

READ NEXT: PHOTOS: New ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4 Posters Released