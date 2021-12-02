Peyton List Reveals How Ralph Macchio Feels About His Co-Stars

The acclaimed series “Cobra Kai” is the continuation of the “Karate Kid” film franchise. As fans of the martial arts movies are aware, Ralph Macchio played Daniel LaRusso in the first three installments. He went on to reprise the iconic role on “Cobra Kai,” which premiered in 2018.

During a December 2021 interview with the New York Post, Macchio’s “Cobra Kai” co-star Peyton List, who portrays violent Cobra Kai student Tory Nichols, shared how the 60-year-old really feels about his castmates.

Peyton List Spoke About Ralph Macchio’s Relationship With His ‘Cobra Kai’ Co-Stars

While speaking to the New York Post, List revealed the show’s cast attended a party in celebration of Macchio’s birthday, which was held in late November. The actress shared that the father-of-two “treats [the cast] like his family.”

“The people he wanted there were his actual family, and us,” explained the 23-year-old.

She also shared that William “Billy” Zabka, who plays Daniel’s rival Johnny Lawrence, a technology-challenged martial artist, had an important role at Macchio’s party.

“We all made videos for him, and Billy [Zabka] was there trying to get them to play. I was really confused why Billy was trying to help with the tech,” said the actress.

Peyton List Discussed Her Character in August 2021

Peyton List appeared on an Instagram live stream in August 2021, alongside her co-stars William “Billy” Zabka, Jacob Bertrand, who plays Eli ‘Hawk’ Moskowitz, and Xolo Maridueña, who plays Miguel Diaz. During the live stream, the actress shared why she enjoys playing Tory.

“I think being able to be so shameless and be able to fight anyone at any given moment and never take the high road, always take the low road that has been a very fun thing to play,” explained the actress.

List also revealed she had a particular fondness for the moment in season 3, when John Kreese (Martin Kove) threatens Tory’s abusive landlord. She explained that she enjoyed Kreese’s character, especially once his motivations became clearer through a series of Vietnam flashbacks through the show’s third season.

“My mind immediately goes to the scene with sensei Kreese when he goes to Tory’s apartment to get her to come back in to the Cobra Kai dojo and that was one of my favorite scenes to film I think because you see so much with Kreese’s backstory last season and really getting to know him and the sort of parallels and Tory finding a sort of home, a parental figure in Kreese. I feel like that’s a big moment that sticks out to me for Tory,” said the former Disney Channel star.

While speaking to Entertainment Weekly in January 2021, List shared that she has reservations about Tory’s relationship with Kreese. She referenced that the Cobra Kai sensei has a tendency to manipulate those who are close to him.

“I am worried about her emotionally because if Kreese doesn’t care about her and it’s just for his agenda and it’s all selfish, then I do get worried about her and I get worried about getting led so astray and becoming this person, who I don’t know I feel like she’s really easy to manipulate at this point in her life especially I know at the age in high school, you’re so confused about who you are and what’s going on,” said the actress.

