Peyton List Comments on ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4

The fourth season of the Emmy-nominated series “Cobra Kai” will be available to stream on Netflix starting December 31, 2021. Since the show’s third season premiered in January 2021, fans have been given some information about the upcoming episodes. For instance, season 4 will focus on former rivals Johnny Lawrence (William “Billy” Zabka) and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) co-teaching their karate students. In season 3, the pair struck a deal with ruthless sensei John Kreese (Martin Kove), who agreed to leave the San Fernando Valley if Cobra Kai loses the upcoming All Valley Tournament. Netflix also announced in May 2021 that Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) will be appearing in season 4. In “The Karate Kid Part III” the character attempted to help Kreese save his Cobra Kai dojo by hiring Mike Barnes (Sean Kanan) to defeat Daniel at the 1985 All Valley Tournament. While Silver’s exact role in season 4 has not yet been revealed, he will likely be helping Kreese’s students.

Peyton List Mention ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4 During a December 2021 Interview

While speaking to the New York Post in December 2021, Peyton List, who plays violent Cobra Kai student Tory Nichols, shared some information about the show’s fourth season. She noted that Tory and her fellow Cobra Kai teammates, which include Johnny’s son Robby Keene (Tanner Buchanan) and Kyler (Joe Seo), have been intensely practicing their martial arts skills in preparation for the upcoming All Valley.

“We’re training for the All Valley tournament, and I feel like it might as well be life or death to all these kids,” shared the 23-year-old actress.

During the New York Post interview, List shared that all “Cobra Kai” characters are multifaceted, including the perceived villains. She referenced that Johnny was a bully to Daniel in the 1984 film “The Karate Kid.” However, on the show, the martial artist attempts to make up for his past behavior.

“‘It’s never too late’ is kind of the whole premise. There are all these complicated relationships. It’s never too late for a second chance. With Johnny, it’s like, he didn’t peak in the ’80s. He can come back. I love a redemption story,” said List.

Peyton List Discussed Tory’s Relationship With John Kreese in January 2021

In “Cobra Kai” season 3, fans were able to get some insight into Tory’s home life. After being expelled from West Valley High School for inciting a massive fight, she has to work two jobs while caring for her brother and their ailing mother. Kreese becomes aware of the situation and decides to help the teenager by threatening her landlord who had been sexually harassing her.

List spoke about her character’s relationship with Kreese during a December 2021 Entertainment Weekly panel.

“When Kreese shows up at her house, he’s really the only adult figure in her life that is there for her and protects her and kind of takes her under his wing and I feel in an odd way, he is good for her at that moment. And it’s kind of nice to see that side of Kreese,” said the actress.

The 23-year-old went on to say that “Tory and Kreese actually have a nice relationship.”

READ NEXT: The ‘Cobra Kai’ Actor Behind Johnny Lawrence’s Step-Father