Peyton List Weighs In on the Theory Terry Silver Is Tory’s Father

As fans of Cobra Kai are aware, the character Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) is expected to make an appearance during the show’s fourth season, which is currently in production. In the Season 3 finale, John Kreese (Martin Kove) appears to contact Silver to help Cobra Kai defeat Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and Daniel LaRusso’s (Ralph Macchio) joint dojo at the upcoming All Valley tournament. In The Karate Kid Part III, Silver assists Kreese with a similar task to beat Daniel at the 1985 All Valley. However, his plan is unsuccessful, and the teenager wins the tournament.

Through a series of flashbacks in Cobra Kai Season 3, the audience becomes aware as to why Silver has such loyalty to Kreese. While the two soldiers were captured in the Vietnam war, Kreese sacrificed himself so that his friend would not have to fight a commanding officer.

One Fan Theory Is That Terry Silver Is Tory Nichols’ Father

According to Screen Rant, some fans of the Karate Kid franchise have wondered if Silver has another reason to want to help out the Cobra Kai dojo. The publication noted that a popular theory is that Silver is Tory Nichols’ (Peyton List) father. Tory is one of Kreese’s most ruthless students at the dojo. She has a difficult home life and is her ailing mother’s sole caretaker, despite having to work at two different jobs. Her father also does not seem to be a part of her or her brother’s lives.

Screen Rant noted that despite its popularity, “there’s no hard evidence to support the Nichols-Silver theory, aside from similarities in the characters’ personalities, their appearances, and their names (‘silver’ can be linked to ‘nickels’ or ‘Nichols’).”

Peyton List Commented On the Theory in a Recent Interview

That being said, Peyton List seems to be a fan of the theory. In a January interview with Entertainment Tonight, the actress was made aware that some viewers believed her character was related to Silver.

“I think that would be epic… Everyone who watches the show I mean they’re on it. That is an interesting one. I would really like that,” said List with a smile.

During the interview, List also revealed that she felt Tory’s alliance with Kreese will lead to her downfall. She explained that she believes he is using manipulation tactics to get her to become even more violent.

“I don’t think Kreese is the right sensei for Tory. I really don’t. I mean even in Season 3 when he tells her that Miguel and Sam are back together he’s trying to start something there. I feel like the whole Christmas party fight is all Kreese’s fault and it starts with him just wanting to throw — to fuel the fire,” explained the actress.

She went on to say that she felt Tory would be more grounded if she practiced karate at the Miyagi-Do dojo.

“I think Tory has enough fire as it is and Miyagi-Do would probably be a good place for Tory honestly. To learn balance, to find peace, and some of Mr. Miyagi’s teachings would probably be a good idea,” asserted the 23-year-old.

To see more of List, watch Cobra Kai, available to stream on Netflix.

