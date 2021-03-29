Cobra Kai Star Peyton List Dishes on Tory & Robby’s Relationship

The third season of Cobra Kai hinted at the possibility that Robby Keene (Tanner Buchanan) and Tory Nichols (Peyton List) may become romantically involved in future seasons. Both characters share quite a few similarities. They had difficult upbringings, are skilled in martial arts, and have been manipulated by ruthless sensei John Kreese (Martin Kove). Their exes, Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña) and Samantha LaRusso (Mary Mouser), are also dating each other.

Peyton List Commented on Her Character’s Involvement With Robby

During a January interview with Entertainment Weekly, Peyton List commented on Robby and Tory’s relationship. The actress noted that Robby has “more in common” with her character than Sam, who comes from a privileged upbringing.

List then seemed to be referencing the scene in Season 3, Episode 9, when Tory convinces the teenager to join the Cobra Kai dojo and embrace his hatred. The actress explained that while she believes “Tory sees some of herself in Robby,” she is likely using manipulation tactics to “[lead] him to the dark side.”

“[Tory is] dragging him in just like Kreese has done to [her] and it’s easy when no one is there for you to just get brainwashed and get pulled in and I do think, you know, she is taking advantage of that,” said the actress.

Peyton clarified that she thinks Tory could be a good source of emotional support for Robby due to their similar backgrounds. She also noted that the character does believe he “would be a good asset for Cobra Kai.”

The actress went on to say that she is “curious to see where the writers will end up taking that whole storyline with Tory and Robby and Kreese.” She also mentioned that Robby and Tory have already shown that they will have adverse reactions to Sam and Miguel’s relationship in Cobra Kai Season 4.

When the Entertainment Weekly reporter Rosy Cordero mentioned that the characters could be a good couple, List responded by shrugging and then nodding.

Mary Mouser Also Shared Her Opinion on Tory & Robby’s Relationship

In a separate interview with Entertainment Weekly, Mary Mouser also talked about Robby and Tory dating. The 24-year-old first suggested she believes Sam may eventually get back together with Robby.

“Going forward I don’t really know Samatha is going to be up to next, you know, and I definitely think that’s the problem,” explained the actress. “I think that Miguel and Robby represent two different parts of Sam. You know, there’s the the I really just want to just be myself and I just, you know, all the bad parts of me — and then you know there’s the — you know, Robby sees the best version of herself and that feels so good and to be reminded that there’s good qualities and the good moments and all that and the fun and there’s magic in both [relationships].”

She then noted that if Robby did date Tory, it would only worsen Sam and Tory’s already intense rivalry.

“Just what they need more fuel to this fire as if it wasn’t already just stoked enough… Me as a viewer, I would love that. I love the drama but me as Samantha I would be like, ‘hands off, he needs a good influence not more bad,’” asserted the actress.

