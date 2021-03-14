Why Peyton List Wants Miguel & Tory To Rekindle Their Relationship

During the second season of Cobra Kai, Tory Nichols (Peyton List) begins dating Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña). The pair initially become friends at the Cobra Kai dojo, and Tory takes it upon herself to make sure Miguel moves on from his ex-girlfriend Samantha LaRusso (Mary Mouser).

As fans are aware, Sam and the kickboxer had issues even before Tory and Miguel got together. However, their rivalry worsened when the Miyagi-Do Karate student became aware the two were romantically involved in Season 2 Episode 8, titled “Glory of Love.”

During the following episode, Miguel, who is still in a relationship with Tory, kisses an inebriated Sam at Moon’s (Hannah Kepple) party. Unfortunately, Tory sees the kiss and enacts revenge by violently confronting Sam at school. This ultimately causes a massive fight, and Miguel ends up hospitalized for the injuries he sustained. Sam also is wounded by Tory’s spiked bracelet, resulting in a large scar on her upper arm.

Tory is faced with expulsion, and her relationship with Miguel ends. As of the third season finale, the Eagle Fang student has rekindled his relationship with Sam.

In a Recent Interview, Peyton List Discussed Tory & Miguel’s Relationship

During a March interview with Hollywood Life, Peyton List revealed she would like her character and Miguel to become romantically involved again, despite their rocky relationship.

“I think about these things a lot. I’m like, I wonder what would happen if they got back together? I’m so caught up in the romance, and I guess it’s a triangle-square thing happening,” said the actress, seemingly in reference to Miguel’s relationship with Sam.

She went on to say that she believed Miguel improved Tory as a person.

“I think Miguel was really good for Tory, but I don’t think Tory was very good for Miguel because he has such a pure heart. He has such good intentions. He’s such a sweet person that, for his sake, I don’t want I think Tory [has] to figure herself out before they’d get back together. But I would like to see them back together. I think they understand each other. I don’t know if it will ever happen, but I would like to see it,” explained the actress.

Maridueña Has Commented on His Character’s Relationship With Sam

While it is unclear how Xolo Maridueña feels about his character’s romance with Tory, he has stated that he is not a fan of Miguel and Sam’s on-again-off-again relationship. In January, Maridueña, along with some of his Cobra Kai co-stars, were interviewed by The Hollywood Reporter. During the interview, they were asked to share their perspectives on different topics and storylines on the acclaimed series.

When the topic of “Miguel and maybe Sam getting back together” came up, Maridueña revealed that he “did not think that [the characters] are right for each other.”

“I think time and time again they have both displayed their inability to have a healthy relationship that is not tarnished by the lack of communication. And I think honestly high school relationships are like that across the board. High school relationships suck,” said the actor.

