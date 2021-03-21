Cobra Kai Star Admits To Wearing a Wig During the Show’s Third Season

Since Cobra Kai’s second season, Peyton List has portrayed Cobra Kai student Tory Nichols. In a recent interview with Hollywood Life, the actress revealed that she had recently undergone a drastic change in her appearance.

List Revealed That She Wore A Wig During ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 3

List, who was formerly a blonde, told the publication that she had recently darkened her hair in preparation to film Cobra Kai Season 4. She also disclosed that she wore an ombre wig that faded from brunette to blond during the show’s third season. She told the publication:

It was a big thing because last season I had a wig, and it looked horrible. It looked so bad, and so they said, okay, this season we dye it.

She then implied that she was initially unsure about her new look.

“It’s growing on me. I’m going back and forth, back and forth, hoping my hair doesn’t fall out of my head,” explained List.

During the interview, the actress also discussed how she prepares her body for the show’s intense fight scenes. She recently partnered with STRONG Nation and attends their workout classes to help stay in fighting shape.

“I have such a weird schedule with filming and also just a weird sleep schedule, even when I’m not. They do 24/7 classes, and they have so many options. It’s also martial arts-inspired, and there’s a lot of cardio and movements. I feel like I’m dripping sweat and getting all of my energy out. And I need that in a class,” said the 22-year-old. “I feel like I need something intense. They have great teachers like Ai Lee Syarief, who is a professional martial artist in Switzerland. So I feel like that is the beauty of these online classes. We have access to these teachers that we never had access to before and a lot of these really cool professionals.”

List Has Previously Spoken About Her Martial Arts Training

While speaking to Women’s Wear Daily in January, List mentioned that she practices martial arts even when Cobra Kai is not in production. She stated that she takes lessons from “this older guy in a really random part of California” in a small dojo.

“[I]t’s this one little room and one bag, I just randomly found him — he’s my friend’s uncle. I want to get better. It really is such a fun way to learn self-defense, too, just for life,” said List.

The actress stated that she previously had limited martial arts experience. She did, however, take some kickboxing lessons but described the experience as unenjoyable.

“Every time I would feel like I was going to vomit. I just could not keep up. That workout was one of the most intense workouts,” recalled the former Disney Channel star.

While the classes were difficult, they proved beneficial once she was cast on Cobra Kai as Tory is a skilled kickboxer.

“So that worked out for me, because for the last year I’d been throwing punches and kicks, and everything else in classes, and I would’ve been so lost without that,” explained the 22-year-old.

To see more of List, be sure to watch Cobra Kai, available on Netflix.

