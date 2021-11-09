PHOTOS: New ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4 Images Feature Terry Silver

The fourth season of the Emmy-nominated series “Cobra Kai” will be released on December 31, 2021. As the upcoming season will be available to stream in less than two months, Netflix is allowing fans to get a sneak peek of the new episodes.

Images From ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4 Have Been Released

On November 9, People magazine released exclusive images from “Cobra Kai” season 4. The first image showed Johnny Lawrence (William “Billy” Zabka) and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) shaking hands. The following image featured those who belong to Johnny (William “Billy” Zabka) and Daniel’s (Ralph Macchio) joint dojo crowding a doorway. The third photo consisted of Johnny mimicking Daniel’s most famous karate move in front of their students. In the fourth image, ruthless sensei John Kreese (Martin Kove) is joined by his unhinged friend Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) at a restaurant. The following picture showed Tory Nichols (Peyton List) facing off Robby Keene (Tanner Buchanan) at Kreese’s Cobra Kai dojo. The next snap featured Daniel sitting on the couch with his son, Anthony (Griffin Santopietro). The final image showed a new character, Kenny, played by Dallas Dupree Young, walking in a hallway while his classmates ridicule him for undisclosed reasons.

The official “Cobra Kai” Instagram account also uploaded two other images from season 4. One photo showed Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña) dressed in fancy attire in what appears to be the LaRusso home. Another snap featured Daniel and his wife Amanda (Courtney Henggeler) looking defeated at the kitchen table.

Terry Silver Will Be a Major Character in ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4

“Cobra Kai” season 4 will focus on Daniel and Johnny moving past their issues to help their students to become the champions of the All Valley Tournament. During the season 3 finale, Kreese agreed to leave the San Fernando Valley if his students lose the karate tournament. To ensure that Cobra Kai wins, the Vietnam veteran enlists the help of Terry Silver, who made Daniel’s life miserable in “The Karate Kid Part III.”

During a July 2021 appearance on the “Cobra Kai Kompanion” podcast, Thomas Ian Griffith shared that he was excited to reprise his role on the show’s fourth season.

“What brought me back to say, you know — to go back after all these years, an acting role, you know, would this be the one? And then when you hear it, it’s like yeah, this is — there’s such good, playable stuff, that can be, that can get into your gut that I really responded to,” explained the 59-year-old.

During the “Cobra Kai Kompanion” podcast interview, Griffith explained that he enjoyed “Cobra Kai” before being cast on the show.

“I was a fan before I ever thought I was coming on,” revealed the actor.

He then shared why he found the show enjoyable to watch.

“I just thought it was so smart and funny and heartfelt. And you know, I just loved Billy’s character. And I thought Ralph was great. And the kids, how they brought in the next generation. I was just like this is such a fun show,” said the actor.

