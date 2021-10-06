Was Ralph Macchio Bullied in Real Life?

The 1984 film “The Karate Kid” tells the story of Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) a New Jersey native who moves to Reseda, California, with his single mother, Lucille (Randee Heller). Upon his arrival to The Valley, Daniel takes a liking to Ali Mills (Elisabeth Shue). Unfortunately for the teenager, her ex-boyfriend Johnny Lawrence (William “Billy” Zabka) is a skilled martial artist who trains that the Cobra Kai dojo, owned by ruthless sensei John Kreese (Martin Kove). Johnny and his fellow Cobra Kai students decide to aggressively bully Daniel. Eventually, he convinces Mr. Miyagi (Pat Morita) to teach him karate and he defeats Johnny at the 1984 All Valley Tournament.

As Ralph Macchio convincingly played a bullied high school student, some fans may be curious if he experienced something similar to what Daniel went through when he was growing up.

Ralph Macchio & William ‘Billy’ Zabka Spoke About Bullying on a 2017 Panel

During a 2017 panel at the New York Comic Con, Ralph Macchio, William “Billy” Zabka, and Martin Kove discussed “The Karate Kid.” One fan asked the co-stars “if as kids if any one of you were bullied and if so did it contribute to your performances in the movie.”

Zabka was first to respond to the question. He shared that he “wasn’t bullied” but noted he “came from Long Island and moved to California when [he] was 10.” The actor explained that before his “first day of school” he went on a hike and “found this little cave and in the cave was a cooler and inside this cooler was some Snickers bars,” which he ended up taking. He suggested that the candy bars had belonged to his classmates.

“The kids saw me do that so when I got to the school — I didn’t know it was just sitting there in the cave — I get to school on my bike and there was about six kids waiting for me and my first greeting at school at my first day was them pushing me off my bike, falling into the bike racks and getting all scuffed up on my arm. Now I was different — my dad taught me when I was a kid to stand up for myself, my dad actually used to take me in the basement to let me punch him in the face ’til I was 10 years old just so I would know what it felt like because he got bullied when he was a kid in Chicago. Anyway long story short I fought back and suddenly I wasn’t picked on anymore,” explained the actor.

Macchio then shared that he did not experience bullying as “he was such a scrawny kid.”

“Everyone felt too bad for me. They’re like it’d be too easy,” said the “My Cousin Vinny Star.”

He then clarified that he believed “everyone deals with some form of bullying.”

“There are many different levels, now more than ever because of social media,” explained the actor. “And it’s become so covert and complex but certainly the fish out of water element for Daniel LaRusso moving, I wasn’t able to relate to that but I was always kind of the smallest guy in the class or at least one of, you know, I was not necessarily blessed with the Adonis athletic physique so I sort of knew what it was like to be picked second-to-last in dodgeball, so I mean I used all that, you use all personal experiences in all roles so and we have all dealt with some form of bullying in some way.”

Ralph Macchio Discussed His Character in January 2021

As fans of “Cobra Kai” are aware, Daniel LaRusso still has lingering resentment towards Johnny Lawrence, which causes him to make some rash decisions from time to time. During a January 2021 interview with Risen Magazine, alongside William Zabka, Ralph Macchio discussed his character’s negative reactions toward his former bully on the series.

“Sometimes it becomes a fine line, you know, especially as a parent or a sensei you’re supposed to set an example and in this show, LaRusso speaking from his perspective often carries the legacy of Miyagi forward but when — his kryptonite, if you will, is Cobra Kai and Johnny Lawrence sends him off his axis,” explained the 59-year-old. “And now he is reacting, or acting in a way that is you know that is sort of defending against the bully but then in turn he comes out looking that way to his daughter or student and it’s a big responsibility. I think that both Johnny and Daniel always have — or often have good intentions and sometimes they get in the way of themselves and have to navigate out of that.”

READ NEXT: Why ‘Cobra Kai’ Stars Say Tanner Buchanan Is Similar to Robby