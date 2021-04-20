The Reason Ralph Macchio Still Has Chemistry With Elisabeth Shue

During the third season of “Cobra Kai,” Elisabeth Shue reprised her role of Ali Mills. The character was introduced as Daniel LaRusso’s (Ralph Macchio) love interest in the 1984 martial arts film “The Karate Kid.” Despite not working together for over 35 years, Macchio and Shue have strong chemistry on the acclaimed series.

Ralph Macchio Spoke About His Chemistry With Elisabeth Shue During a Recent Interview

In a behind-the-scenes interview with Entertainment Tonight, alongside his “Cobra Kai” co-stars, Macchio revealed why he believes he still has on-screen chemistry with Shue. He explained that they have a strong bond because of sharing the experience of being in a popular film franchise.

“We’ve walked in the shoes of these characters for so long and we have this movie ‘The Karate Kid’ film that has become like I said part of pop culture and has a strong meaning for people. It’s a piece of people’s childhoods so from different perspectives we’ve all lived with that so when you see each other there’s this sort of kindred spirit that you share something even if it’s unspoken… You instinctively have a chemistry or you instinctively have something that you share,” stated the actor.

He went on to say that working with Shue again is similar to reuniting with “someone from high school.”

“But even then it’s more than that,” clarified Macchio. “It’s not just that you had that relationship and that time together you’ve had that time together that’s given birth to experiences and inspiration to people around the world so it’s kind of like an unspoken language that you have and it lends itself to that scenes and lends that nostalgia to the scenes.”

Elisabeth Shue Shared Similar Sentiments During the Interview

During the interview, Shue made similar comments about both Macchio and William Zabka, who plays Ali’s ex-boyfriend Johnny Lawrence. The actress revealed that she had not kept in touch with her co-star since filming “The Karate Kid.” She did note, however, that she happened to “run into” Zabka during a recent Comic-Con appearance. Despite not seeing each other for years, the actress asserted that “it’s like the movie never stopped, especially acting with them.”

“It just felt like our chemistry and our connections were exactly the same as they were,” said the “Leaving Las Vegas” star.

Shue then proceeded to compliment Zabka and Macchio’s acting abilities.

“[I have] deep, deep respect for both of them as actors. That’s the one thing I really felt is like ‘ah, these guys are great actors’… That’s what matters to me now. I really like working with great actors and they are,” revealed the 57-year-old.

Later in the interview, Zabka also discussed that he feels connected to Macchio and Shue because of co-starring in “The Karate Kid” together.

“We’ve really all became friends and family. It’s kind like doing all of this it’s like a reunion from high school. It’s very familiar and we shared this special moment in time and that’s somehow still resonating today,” said the actor.

To see more of Macchio, Zabka, and Shue, be sure to watch “Cobra Kai” season 3, available to stream on Netflix.

READ NEXT: Mary Mouser Comments on if Miguel & Sam Will Stay Together in Season 4