Why Ralph Macchio Used To Say Daniel LaRusso Would Have Gone To Prison

The acclaimed series Cobra Kai, which premiered in 2018, is a continuation of the Karate Kid film franchise. The first season shows that Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) has made quite a life for himself. He and his beautiful wife Amanda (Courtney Henggeler) have a lucrative car dealership business. The couple lives in a gorgeous Encino home with their two children, Samantha (Mary Mouser) and Anthony (Griffin Santopietro). Unfortunately, when Daniel reunites with his rival Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), his situation becomes more complicated. Essentially, his obsession with defeating Cobra Kai negatively affects his relationships and his business. While he goes through quite a few hardships during the show’s three seasons, he manages to keep his company afloat and have a strong family unit.

Ralph Macchio Used To Tell Fans That Daniel Had a Bleak Adult Life

In a 2014 interview with The Morning Call, Ralph Macchio discussed how he believed Daniel’s life turned out.

“I think he would probably carry on some of the legacy in the stuff that he learned from Mr. [Miyagi], certainly. Because those are all – when you look at what he was taught, those are great life lessons,” said the actor.

Macchio then revealed that he occasionally would speak negatively about Daniel during Karate Kid fan events.

“And then sometimes I’m in these funny moods where I just say, you know, ‘He’s gone down a dark path. He lost the girl; he loses every girl. He did time in prison. Sometimes you’re on panels, I just have fun. I say he went down to a life of crime; had nowhere to turn. Once [Miyagi] passed,” explained the actor.

He noted that fans would have mixed reactions when he would make those comments. He told the publication:

And audienced [sic] sort of love that, and then they hate it at the same time. They say ‘No, no, he had to have a kid and help his kid navigate what’s good.’ Whatever you want it to be.

Macchio went on to say that he had not given much thought to Daniel as an adult. He clarified, however, that he could picture him as being a “very, very successful” hotel owner, who does not have lasting animosity to former Cobra Kai students.

“Occasionally the Cobra Kais come [to the hotels] and he gives them a free drink,” said Macchio.

In a 2018 Interview, Macchio Admitted That He Did Not Love Daniel’s Career on ‘Cobra Kai’

As fans are aware, the actor was slightly off base about Daniel. That being said, Macchio seems to be content with how the character is presented in Cobra Kai. However, in a 2018 interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, the 59-year-old admitted that he initially had an issue with his character’s career choice.

“As far as being the auto king of the San Fernando Valley and doing these car commercials, I probably wouldn’t have gone in that direction,” explained the actor.

He noted, however, that he was able to compromise with the show’s creators, Jon Hurwitz, Josh Heald, and Hayden Schlossberg.

“I said, ‘I see it’s funny, we just need to make it real,’ And we found that balance together,” said the actor.

