Ralph Macchio Dishes on Thomas Ian Griffith Joining the Cobra Kai Cast

Earlier this week, it was announced on social media that Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) will finally make his long-awaited appearance on “Cobra Kai” during its upcoming fourth season, which is expected to be released in late 2021. The villainous character was first featured in the 1989 film “The Karate Kid Part III.” In the movie, the crazed businessman decides to help salvage his friend John Kreese’s (Martin Kove) business. He believes that the Vietnam veteran can attract more students to his failing Cobra Kai dojo if he hires professional martial artist Mike Barnes (Sean Kanan) to constantly harass and eventually, defeat Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) during the 1985 All Valley Tournament. Thankfully for Daniel, Silver’s plan does not work, and he wins the championship.

Ralph Macchio Commented On Griffith Joining The “Cobra Kai” Cast

During a recent interview with The Wrap, the “Karate Kid” himself, Ralph Macchio commented on Griffith officially joining the “Cobra Kai” cast. He implied that the show’s creators and executive producers, Jon Hurwitz, Josh Heald, and Hayden Schlossberg, purposefully waited until the show’s fourth season to reintroduce the iconic character.

“One thing we’ve done is we’ve really talked through the arcs and how to not give too much at once. Keep those Easter eggs just carefully placed, keep those O.G. guest stars peppered at the right time to propel the story in an organic way,” said the actor. “They’ve always had that in the crosshairs: when to bring Terry Silver back and in what capacity. And how he plays in regard to the Kreese character, the Johnny Lawrence character, the [Daniel] LaRusso character. It’s another wrench in our karate soap opera.”

The 59-year-old went on to compliment Griffith, stating that he “is really wonderful.” He then disclosed that he reached out to his co-star on May 27, presumably just before it was revealed his character would be coming back to the San Fernando Valley.

“I’m really happy for him. I just texted him this morning, ‘Strap in. Life’s about to change. Welcome to the dojo.’ He sent back a term of endearment, as well,” said Macchio.

Macchio Has Also Discussed Elisabeth Shue’s Return To The “Karate Kid” Franchise

During the show’s third season, many popular characters from the “Karate Kid” films made their triumphant return. Fans were particularly happy with Ali Mills’ (Elisabeth Shue) appearance. On the show, the character spends a romantic day with her ex-boyfriend Johnny Lawrence (William “Billy” Zabka). She later runs into her other high school sweetheart, Daniel, and his wife, Amanda (Courtney Henggeler), at the Encino Oaks holiday party. During the festive event, Ali encourages her ex-boyfriends to end their decades-long rivalry.

While speaking to Entertainment Weekly, alongside his “Cobra Kai” co-stars, Macchio discussed working alongside Shue after not being in contact for over 30 years. He explained that he still has chemistry with the actress because they have the shared experience of starring in such a popular franchise.

“You share this spirit, this chemistry and connection because you’ve walked in these shoes of some piece of work in the ‘Karate Kid’ film and universe that is bigger than all of us,” stated the actor.

