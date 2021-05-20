Ralph Macchio Comments on if Elisabeth Shue With Return in Season 4

In the third season of “Cobra Kai,” Elisabeth Shue made her highly anticipated return as Ali Mills. While staying with her parents in Encino, the Colorado-based doctor catches up with her ex-boyfriend Johnny Lawrence (William “Billy” Zabka) over lunch. The former couple later attends a Christmas party at the Encino Oaks Country Club, where Ali runs into her other ex-boyfriend Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio). At the festive event, the mother-of-two points out that the former rivals share quite a few similarities. She also gives each of the men closure and encourages Johnny to pursue a relationship with Carmen Diaz (Vanessa Rubio).

Ralph Macchio Commented on if Fans Can Expect Elisabeth Shue in Season 4

While Ali’s storyline seems to be wrapped up on “Cobra Kai,” some fans may be curious if she will appear in season 4, which is set to be released in late 2021. During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Ralph Macchio commented on if Shue will be featured in the show’s new episodes. The actor gave a vague answer about Shue’s potential return but suggested there was a possibility that Ali will interact with Daniel and Johnny again.

“More Elisabeth Shue — I — there’s — the door is always open. How’s that for diplomatic? All the OG cast members who have come back have been so wonderful and brought such A-games. There’s no door that has been closed in the ‘Cobra Kai’ universe,” said the actor.

The Co-Creator of “Cobra Kai” Made Similar Comments About Ali’s Return in Future Seasons

During a January interview with TVLine, the show’s co-creator and executive producer Josh Heald shared similar information about Shue coming back to the “Karate Kid” franchise. He told the publication:

We won’t comment on what our future plans are with anybody who’s a legacy character from those movies other than to say that we have a long story left to tell. We always leave the door wide open for anybody from the Miyagi-verse to come in and out of the series.

While speaking on the Paley Front Row panel, the creators of “Cobra Kai,” Jon Hurwitz, Josh Heald, and Hayden Schlossberg discussed the process of getting Shue on board to reprise the iconic role. Hurwitz explained that the writers had been setting up Ali’s reintroduction since the show’s second season.

“When we wrote at the end of Season 2 that you’re going to see this phone on the beach, we’re basically saying, ‘oh, like, Elisabeth Shue will eventually come,’ and that was just us trying to will it into existence,” said the writer.

He then stated that the producers were aware Shue was interested in playing Ali again but had not confirmed that she would be a “Cobra Kai” cast member. For this reason, the writers came up with a “back-up plan,” but decided to not tell the studio about it.

“We made it like there was no option and they kind of had to do whatever it took to eventually make it happen, because we thought it was important for the fans of ‘The Karate Kid’ and fans of ‘Cobra Kai’ to have that fulfilling experience of ‘Ali with an I’ returning into this world,” explained Hurwitz.

