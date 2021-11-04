Ralph Macchio’s Kids and Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Ralph Macchio made his big break in 1984 as Daniel LaRusso on The Karate Kid, a role which he continued in two sequels, as well as in Netflix’s ongoing Emmy-nominated TV series, Cobra Kai. The 60-year-old New York native has become a highly recognizable face of the iconic film series, but what has he been up to behind the scenes since the very first film in 1984, and who is his family? Since first starring as Daniel LaRusso at the age of 22, Macchio has since gotten married and raised a family of his own.

Earlier this year, Macchio shared with Ryan Seacrest that he met the woman who he would later marry, Phyllis Fierro, in his grandmother’s basement when he was 15-years-old.

He explains in the podcast:

It was my other cousin’s sweet sixteen birthday party and so my wife Phyllis came with a different cousin as a guest and there we were 15, 16 years old. And these were Sweet 16s that were, you know, 7-Up, cheese doodles and tootsie rolls. Not like red carpets and limos.

He went on to explain that he would have a “handful” of relationships between then and the time they got married, about ten years later. According to People , Ralph and Phyllis, who is now a nurse practitioner, went on to marry in 1987, a year after The Karate Kid Part II came out, and two years before The Karate Kid Part III was released. Phyllis said of Ralph in 2009, “The first time I saw these big, dark brown eyes, I felt a natural bond.”