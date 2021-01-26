How Ralph Macchio Saved His Co-Star on Set

As fans of The Karate Kid franchise and Cobra Kai are aware, Daniel LaRusso is known for being courageous. It seems as though that the actor who portrays him, Ralph Macchio, shares the same characteristic.

In a recent interview with The Sun Online, Macchio’s on-screen daughter Mary Mouser, 24, disclosed that the actor helped her during a time of need while they were in production for the acclaimed series. She stated that right before taking a shower, presumably in her trailer, she realized something was amiss.

“Low and behold, that night I was going to get into the shower and I’ve taken my glasses off, I have terrible eyesight and I look down. There’s something brown next to my foot. What is that? A leaf?” said the actress.

She went onto say that she went to retrieve her glasses and soon realized that cockroaches were in her shower.

Mouser Asked Macchio for Assistance

The actress informed The Sun Online that she decided to ask for Macchio’s assistance to remedy the situation.

“I was like, right, I’m calling Ralph Macchio. So I call him, and he comes running downstairs with a broom, and he smashed up all of the cockroaches for me,” revealed Mouser.

She went onto say that she views him as a father figure.

“So I’ve adopted him as a fake dad. I get all my advice from him – not always about acting stuff,” explained the actress.

Mouser Previously Talked About Having Issues With Insects & Showers

This is not the first time that Mouser has talked about having issues with both insects and showers during the production of Cobra Kai.

In a May 2019 video she filmed alongside co-star Tanner Buchanan, who plays Robby Keene, for her YouTube channel, Mouser shared a few behind-the-scenes stories. She explained that while filming a scene at Miyagi-Do for Season 2, Episode 3, she had an incident involving a Yellow Jacket.

“Just so you know Miyagi-Do, the backyard [which is located in Atlanta, Georgia] is actually infested with Yellow Jackets. I am petrified of anything that stings or bites,” explained Mouser.

She proceeded to state that she and Buchanan were positioned behind Macchio when a Yellow Jacket “landed on [her] hand.” She frantically whispered Buchanan’s first name in an attempt to get his attention but ended up “flailing [her] arm,” which disrupted Macchio from reciting his lines.

Later in the video, she also recounted a story about being instructed to shower in her trailer. Mouser explained that she had just shot the scene, in which Tory Nichols (Peyton List). pushed her character, Samantha “Sam” LaRusso, into a table of food in Season 2, Episode 4. Production wanted to film out of order for that day, so Mouser, who was covered in chocolate mousse and other desserts, had to clean herself up.

She was informed, however, that there was not “a spare trailer” available, so she had to use the facilities in her own trailer. Unfortunately, that shower had limited space, heating issues, as well as “bugs on the floor.”

Mouser, however, was able to wash her body but “could not submerge [her] head in the water,” because it was so cold. Eventually, she asked her hairdresser to “wash [her] head in the sink.”

To see more of Macchio, Mouser, and Buchanan, be sure to watch the third season of Cobra Kai, available on Netflix.

READ NEXT: Tanner Buchanan Talks Training for Cobra Kai