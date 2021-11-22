Why Ralph Macchio Keeps On Comparing ‘Cobra Kai’ to This Hit Sitcom

Netflix’s hit new series “Cobra Kai” has proven to be one of the streaming platform’s most popular shows of all time. It is no wonder, then, why it is being compared to another staple of popular culture by the show’s biggest star.

The relationship dynamic between Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) has been a focus of interest among fans not only since the series began in 2018, but for decades, ever since their rivalry was established back in the original “Karate Kid.” As we get a more objective view of Johnny – “The Karate Kid’s” bully – in “Cobra Kai,” we get to see Daniel become more friendly with him too, as season 3 came to an end. This is despite their relationship becoming even more strained after Johnny’s car is damaged in a hit-and-run by a car containing Daniel’s daughter Sam (Mary Mouser), and Daniel unknowingly begins mentoring Johnny’s estranged son Robby (Tanner Buchanan) in karate.

It is mostly because of this complex relationship which is why Ralph Macchio keeps comparing “Cobra Kai” to Ross and Rachel of NBC’s “Friends.”

Like ‘Friends,’ ‘Cobra Kai’ Is ‘Keeping the Ball Up In the Air’

In a 2021 interview with EW, Macchio was asked about why he believed the third season was the right time to bring back fan favorite characters such as Chozen and Kumiko (Yuki Okumoto and Tamlyn Tomita, respectively). Macchio responded by saying that “Cobra Kai” was best at keeping the audience on their toes, thereby having them question who would appear or what would happen next. He compared this to the famous “Ross and Rachel” storyline on NBC’s hit sitcom “Friends,” given that the audience never quite knew how the famous on-again-off-again relationship would turn out:

We always talk about, you know, the Ross and Rachels of “[Cobra Kai].” You want to get to them, but you don’t want to put them together — so we’re constantly keeping that ball up in the air.

He went on to say that the writers “do a brilliant job providing fan service and the Easter eggs, and the feels, and the comedy, and yet slowly peppering in those moments that we’re waiting for.”

Daniel and Johnny Are Also Like Ross and Rachel

Later in the EW interview, Macchio went on to compare the show to Ross and Rachel once more. After he was asked about Daniel and Johnny uniting their Miyagi Do and Eagle Fang dojos in defeat of their common enemy (John Kreese’s Cobra Kai), Macchio responded with the same analogy: the audience never knows where Daniel and Johnny stand, just like the “Friends” couple. He explained: