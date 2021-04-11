The Reason Ralph Macchio Wants Robby & Tory to Date on Cobra Kai

During the third season of Cobra Kai, Robby Keene (Tanner Buchanan) is sent to a juvenile detention center after severely injuring Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña) during a fight at West Valley High School. While he is serving time, his ex-girlfriend Samantha LaRusso (Mary Mouser) rekindles her relationship with Miguel. When he finds out about their romance, he is devastated. The teenager also feels betrayed by his father, Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), and his former sensei Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio). With nowhere to turn, Robby decides to join the Cobra Kai dojo, owned by the ruthless Sensei John Kreese (Martin Kove). He then starts interacting with fellow Cobra Kai student Tory Nichols (Peyton List). The martial arts students share quite a few similarities, including having a difficult childhood and being poverty-stricken. They were also the only two West Valley High School students who were expelled and put on probation because of their involvement in the fight.

Ralph Macchio Revealed That He Wanted Tory & Robby to Date in Future Seasons

In a January interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the cast of Cobra Kai shared their opinions about different aspects of the show in a game called “kick it or keep it.” When asked about the possibility of Robby and Tory dating in future seasons of the series, the “Karate Kid” himself, Ralph Macchio, revealed he would “keep it.”

“It’s a big redemption thing. They both need to redeem themselves and find — the glass half full I will go with to ‘keep it,’ believing that there will be redemption for each of them. But right now separate them,” said the actor.

Mary Mouser, however, was not a fan of the potential couple.

“Kick it, nuh-uh,” asserted the 24-year-old.

Mary Mouser Shared Similar Sentiments About Robby & Tory’s Relationship in a January Interview

The actress shared similar sentiments during a January interview with Entertainment Weekly. Mouser explained she personally would enjoy the romance because it would intensify the plot. She noted, however, that Tory, who is impulsive and violent, is not an ideal partner for Robby.

“Me as a viewer I would love that. I love the drama. But me as Samatha I would be hands off, he needs a good influence not more bad,” said the actress.

In the same interview, Mouser revealed that she is a fan of Sam’s relationship with both Robby and Sam.

“I think that where she is in her life right now Miguel is a good fit but also I think that Robby was good for her when she needed that,” said the actress. “And I also — going forward and I don’t really know what Samantha’s going to be up to next you know. I think that’s definitely feel that’s the problem is it’s like Miguel and Robby represent two different parts of Sam, you know. There’s the I really just want to you know be myself I just you know all the bad parts of me and then there’s the, you know, Robby sees her as the best version of herself and that feels so good and to be reminded that there’s, you know, good qualities and the good moments and all that and the fun and there’s magic in both.”

