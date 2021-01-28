Ralph Macchio’s Wife Is a COVID-19 Healthcare Worker

In both the Karate Kid film franchise and the acclaimed series Cobra Kai, Ralph Macchio’s character Daniel LaRusso is known for his heroic endeavors. It seems that the actor’s wife, Phyllis Fierro, shares the same trait.

Macchio Has Recently Spoken About His Wife’s Career as a Nurse Practitioner

During a recent interview on The View, alongside his Cobra Kai costar William Zabka, Macchio discussed his wife working as a nurse practitioner during a global pandemic.

At the start of the interview, Whoopi Goldberg, who is a co-host on The View, made a point to acknowledge Macchio’s wife.

“Before we talk about [Cobra Kai] I want to mention your amazing wife Phyllis. You’ve been married 33 years. She’s a nurse practitioner who’s been working during this crazy time,” said the Academy Award winning actress.

She proceeded to ask Macchio how he has handled his spouse of over three decades “going really on the front line.”

The actor responded by expressing gratitude for Goldberg asking about Phyllis.

“Thank you for mentioning that I really appreciate it, and so will she,” said the 59-year-old.

He then revealed that the day before the interview his wife received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Macchio also detailed some of her responsibilities as a nurse practitioner based in New York.

‘It’s tough, um, a lot of what she does is dealing with the families and, uh, palliative medicine,” explained the actor. “She’s a nurse practitioner and dealing with, um, that — that end of life scenario or how to manage, um, you know being apart and go through this. It is — it is hero work and I am so proud of her and — but she’s doing well. And we are — we are hanging in there.”

Macchio shared similar sentiments about his wife while being interviewed earlier this month on The Drew Barrymore Show, stating,

She’s a nurse practitioner and doing a lot of work right now with dealing with everything we’re dealing with COVID. She’s you know, one of the heroes of the family. That’s for sure… In her line of work, which is often dealing with the families of the patients that are — as well as the patients themselves, you know, it’s — that she bridges that gap of helping manage those very difficult decisions, you know. So it is, it’s hero work, you know, it really is.

Macchio Has Also Discussed His Relationship With His Wife

During the same interview with Drew Barrymore, Macchio also talked about his first interaction with his wife.

“We met a wee bit back ago. We were teenagers, and we met at my grandmother’s house in her finished basement. It was my other cousin’s sweet 16 birthday party, and she came with a friend, and it was, you know, kind of infatuation and love at first sight. She has a great warmth about her,” noted the actor.

While speaking to People magazine for an article published on January 6, Macchio disclosed how the couple has managed to be committed to each other since they were in high school.

“It’s the belief through the easy times, through the tough times, whatever we encounter, that we are meant to be together. We know that we will overcome all because we believe in that, the foundation of that,” explained the father-of-two.

READ NEXT: Mary Mouser Weighs In on Her Relationships On Cobra Kai