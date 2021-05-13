‘Cobra Kai’ Creator & Cast Share Comments About Season 4

Since “Cobra Kai” season 3 premiered on Netflix, fans of the “Karate Kid” franchise have been eagerly awaiting season 4. Fortunately for members of the “Cobra Kai” fandom, the upcoming season finished filming in April and new episodes will likely be available to stream toward the end of 2021. However, not many details have been released about the fourth season.

One of the Show’s Creators Commented on Season 4

According to Screen Rant, one of the show’s creators and executive producers Josh Heald briefly commented on season 4 while speaking on the Paley Front Row panel. He referenced the fact that the third season ended on a relatively high note. As fans are aware, former rivals Johnny Lawrence (William “Billy” Zabka) and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) decide to put their difference aside to defeat ruthless sensei John Kreese (Martin Kove).

“All I can say is it was really important for us to end season 3 the way we did with a kind of like ‘yah’ as a feeling as opposed to ‘aw’ where season 2 went,” explained Heald.

He went on to say that the writers “want to keep providing the dopamine that generates that good feeling” in the upcoming season.

“We want to make sure we’re delivering on goosebumps, on tears, on belly laughs, and fist bumps. It’s the same recipe with different tastes and everything else, but it’s even bigger so we’re really, really proud of what we’re making so far. I can’t wait for you to see what everybody’s doing,” said Heald.

William Zabka Also Shared Information About Season 4 on the Panel

During the panel, William Zabka also discussed how Daniel and Johnny’s relationships with each other have evolved throughout the show.

“The thing that I enjoy the most — what I see in Johnny and Daniel, you know, without each other — they need each other in a way. They learn through each other through the opposites,” said the actor.

Zabka revealed that he believes Johnny began to think highly of Daniel after he saves him during a fight with Kreese in season 3, episode 10.

“The moment where Kreese is about to choke [Johnny] out and Daniel comes in, that turning point this kind of new respect for LaRusso at the end of that was awesome to play,” explained the actor.

The 55-year-old then described the last scene in the season 3 finale where Daniel and Johnny bow to each other as “cathartic.” He went on to say that despite their differences, the karate teachers will be working toward “the same goal” in season 4.

“I think they have a lot to learn from each other. In season 4 we’ll see more of that. A lot more of that,” said Zabka.

While speaking to Men’s Health in January, Ralph Macchio shared similar information about Daniel and Johnny making an alliance. He teased that while they are finally on the same side, they still may have some issues to work out.

“We talk about the Ross and Rachel of our show being Daniel and Johnny—you love them together but you love it when they’re at each other’s throats, and you’ve got to keep that ball up in the air,” said the actor.

