Does Robby Keene Have a Girlfriend on ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4?

The acclaimed series “Cobra Kai” focuses on characters from the “Karate Kid” film franchise. During the show’s first season, audiences were introduced to Johnny Lawrence’s (William “Billy” Zabka) troubled son, Robby Keene (Tanner Buchanan). In season 2, Robby joins Daniel LaRusso’s (Ralph Macchio) Miyagi-Do dojo and begins dating his daughter Samantha (Mary Mouser). However, their relationship ends when Robby unintentionally paralyzes Sam’s ex-boyfriend Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña) in a school fight. While the martial artist is serving time in a juvenile detention center, Sam rekindles her relationship with Miguel.

In “Cobra Kai” season 4, Robby and Sam are still not on good terms. However, Johnny’s son does share a romantic moment with another character.

Robby Keene & Tory Nichols Go to the West Valley High School Prom Together

In season 4, episode 8, Tory invites Robby to the West Valley High School prom. She claims that it is “strictly a tactical move” to get under the skin of Sam and Miguel, who she also dated.

When Robby and Tory arrive at the prom, they head over to the dance floor. Tory remarks that Sam and Miguel “are watching [them]” to which Robby responds that they should “put on a show.” The “Cobra Kai” students proceed to show off their dance moves.

Later in the episode, the pair slow dances and Tory explains why she wants to win the All Valley Tournament. After they share a sweet moment, Tory asks if Miguel and Sam are “still watching.”

“I don’t care,” asserts Robby with a small smile playing on his lips.

The “Cobra Kai” students later attend a party at Stingray’s house. While waiting in line for a beer, Sam antagonizes Tory, leading to a physical altercation. Miguel and Robby end up joining the fight, which ends with the martial arts students in the pool.

Following the party, Robby and Tory drive to what appears to be an amusement park. While sitting in a red convertible that Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) allowed them to borrow, the pair talk about how much they enjoyed their night together. Robby leans in for a kiss and Tory responds by straddling him.

The pair do not put a label on their relationship during “Cobra Kai” season 4. However, it appears the show will explore their romance in the fifth season, which finished production in December 2021.

Mary Mouser Discussed the Possibility of Tory & Robby Dating in a January 2021 Interview

During a January 2021 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Mary Mouser shared her thoughts about the possibility of Tory and Robby having a romance in “Cobra Kai” season 4. She shared that the relationship would cause Sam’s issues with Tory to worsen. The actress also expressed that she believed the Cobra Kai student would have a negative influence on Robby.

“Just what they need more fuel to this fire as if it wasn’t already just stoked enough… Me as a viewer, I would love that. I love the drama but me as Samantha I would be like, ‘hands off, he needs a good influence not more bad,’” said the 25-year-old.

