WATCH: Robby Getting Beaten Up in Jail on Cobra Kai

At the end of Cobra Kai Season 2, Robby Keene (Tanner Buchanan) severely injures Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña) during a massive fight at West Valley High School. The teenager initially evades arrest but is eventually taken to a juvenile detention center. During his sentence, he faces constant harassment from fellow inmate Shawn Payne (Okea Eme-Akwari).

Robby’s First Fight With Shawn Happens in Season 3, Episode 3

His first physical altercation with Shawn occurs during Season 3, Episode 3, titled “Now You’re Gonna Pay.” The scene can be watched below.

Cobra Kai – Season 3: Prison Beatdown SceneRobby prison fight scene. Courtesy of Cobra Kai (Season 3) on Netflix. #CobraKai #Season3 #Netflix 2021-01-01T17:54:38Z

The scene begins with Robby eating what appears to be a bowl of oatmeal while sitting in the common area, as the television plays in the background. The teenager turns around to face the TV when he realizes his ex-girlfriend Samantha LaRusso (Mary Mouser) is being interviewed on the local news. The reporter proceeds to ask her about the car wash fundraiser that is raising money to help with the cost of Miguel’s upcoming surgery.

“We’ve already raised over $1,000. Miyagi-Do is all about helping people,” says Sam.

The reporter then points out Robby, who was a student at Miyagi-Do, was the one who injured Miguel. Sam responds by defending her ex-boyfriend.

“That was an accident. At least, I hope so,” confides the West Valley High School student.

She then speaks about Miguel affectionately.

“I just know Miguel needs our help. We love you Miguel,” says Sam, looking straight into the camera.

During the news segment, Shawn realizes that Robby is romantically involved with Sam and proceeds to ridicule him. He tells him that she appears to have moved on to Miguel before suggesting that he is also interested in dating her. The comment angers Robby and he steps towards his adversary.

“How ‘bout you shut your mouth,” says Robby.

Shawn takes his response as an invitation to fight.

“Look like karate boy wanna throw down,” says the teenager before offering Robby the first hit.

“My karate’s about self-defense,” asserts Robby.

“Oh, well. Let’s see how that works out for you,” replies Shawn.

He attempts to punch him, but the karate student manages to block the strikes. Unfortunately, he is then attacked by two other inmates, allowing Shawn to grab him and throw him into the lockers.

While Robby is on the floor, Shawn and the other inmates kick him, until an alarm goes off. Shawn pulls him off the floor to give him a warning.

“This was just a warm-up. We ain’t done with you yet,” says the detainee.

While Sam was not dating Miguel when she was interviewed on the news, Shawn ended up being correct. Later on in the third season, the Miyagi-Do student rekindles her relationship with her ex-boyfriend while Robby is serving time. When he is released, he discovers them together, which devastates him.

Tanner Buchanan Commented on Robby’s Relationship With Sam

Tanner Buchanan spoke about his character’s break up with Sam in a January interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“He’s found someone who he can really get along with and spend his life with as of now in Sam because she’s a rock to him. And I think he’s just very upset over the whole Miguel thing, obviously,” said the actor.

To see more of Buchanan, be sure to watch Cobra Kai, available on Netflix.

READ NEXT: Why Martin Kove Had Doubts About Peyton List Joining Cobra Kai