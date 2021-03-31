WATCH: Robby & Sam’s First Kiss

During the second season of Cobra Kai, Samantha LaRusso (Mary Mouser) moves on relatively quickly after her breakup from Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña) by realizing she has feelings for her Miyagi-Do Karate teammate Robby Keene (Tanner Buchanan). In Season 2, Episode 5, the pair nearly kiss before Robby pulls away. He explains that while he is interested in Sam, he does not want to complicate his situation with the LaRussos, as they have provided him a sense of stability.

The Couple Has Their First Kiss in Season 2, Episode 7

However, in Season 2, Episode 7, the pair officially begin dating. Their first kiss can be watched below.

Robby and Sam / First Kiss / Cobra Kai Season 2 Episode 7.

In the scene, Sam approaches Robby in the LaRusso’s home dojo where he is staying. They briefly talk about their recent karate lessons before Robby steps forward and cups Sam’s cheek.

“I thought we weren’t,” whispers Sam referring to their previous decision to keep their relationship platonic.

“We weren’t,” replies Robby before kissing her.

As fans are aware, while Robby and Sam are dating, she drunkenly kisses her ex-boyfriend Miguel Diaz at a party. Unfortunately, Miguel’s girlfriend Tory (Peyton List) sees the intimate moment and violently confronts Sam at school, starting a massive fight. During the brawl, Robby severely injures Miguel and ends up in a juvenile detention center. While he is away, Sam rekindles her relationship with her ex-boyfriend, which devastates Robby.

Both Tanner Buchanan & Mary Mouser Have Talked About Their Characters’ Relationship

In a January interview with Entertainment Weekly, Tanner Buchanan discussed Robby’s relationship with Sam.

“Now, I think he really found a rock in his life with Sam,” explained the actor. “And I think that’s why he’s so upset, specifically in Season 3, because he’s never had anything consistent and he found a father figure in Daniel. He’s found someone who he can really get along with and spend his life with as of now in Sam because she’s a rock to him. And I think he’s just very upset over the whole Miguel thing, obviously.”

Buchanan also noted that he believes his character should refrain from entering into a relationship for quite some time. Instead, the actor believes the teenager should be focusing on self-improvement.

“In my opinion, I think Robby probably needs to cool it a little bit and probably just relax and work on himself rather than trying to be in a relationship,” explained the actor.

During a separate interview with Entertainment Weekly, Mary Mouser also commented on Sam’s dating history. She explained that she thinks her character is happy with her current relationship. The actress revealed, however, that she believes both Robby and Miguel are suitable for Sam.

“I think that Miguel and Robby represent two different parts of Sam. You know, there’s the the I really just want to just be myself and I just, you know, all the bad parts of me — and then you know there’s the — you know, Robby sees the best version of herself and that feels so good and to be reminded that there’s good qualities and the good moments and all that and the fun and there’s magic in both [relationships],” the actress.

