How ‘Cobra Kai’ Pays Tribute to Late Actor Robert Garrison

Robert “Rob” Garrison, who portrayed Johnny Lawrence’s friend and fellow Cobra Kai member Tommy in the first two Karate Kid films and the second season of Cobra Kai, died at the age of 59 on September 27, 2019. The actor had been hospitalized in West Virginia “for over a month dealing with kidney and liver issues,” before his passing, according to TMZ.

Cobra Kai Honored Garrison’s Legacy

Over a year after his death, Cobra Kai honored the actor’s legacy during the first episode of the new season, which was released on January 1. Newsweek reported that just before the episode’s closing credits, two side-by-side pictures of Garrison, portraying Tommy in both The Karate Kid and Cobra Kai, appeared on the screen.

“Rob Garrison 1960 – 2019 Cobra Kai never dies,” read the image’s caption.

This is not the first time that Garrison’s co-workers have paid homage to him since his passing. Soon after the news of Garrison’s death was released, cast and crew members of Cobra Kai honored his legacy with a series of heartfelt statements.

William “Billy” Zabka Had Previously Commented on Garrison’s Death

Entertainment Weekly noted William “Billy” Zabka, who plays Johnny in the franchise, took to Instagram two days after Garrison’s death and shared numerous pictures of the co-stars, along with a lengthy caption, which read,

Yesterday the world lost a beautiful soul and an incredibly gifted actor, and I lost one of my dearest friends — the one and only, Rob Garrison. Rob and I met when we were auditioning for ‘Karate Kid.’ We instantly connected and became friends while filming the movie. Our friendship grew stronger over the many years since then. Rob was a true thespian — an ‘actors actor.’ Working with him was always natural and effortless. He elevated every scene and moment inside of them. Outside of acting, he was one of the most selfless and wonderful human beings I’ve ever known and I will miss him immensely. Thank you to all of his fans for the tremendous outpouring of love & respect he’s being shown. I know it means a lot to his family and friends.

As previously reported by Heavy, Cobra Kai co-creator Jon Hurwitz also wrote about Garrison in a series of tweets.

“Our entire Karate Kid/Cobra Kai family is devastated by the news of OG Cobra Rob Garrison’s passing. He was a truly gifted performer and an even better man. My heart goes out to Rob’s family during this difficult time. #RIP,” read one of the tweets, which was uploaded on September 27, 2019.

That post was accompanied by what appears to be a behind-the-scenes picture from Cobra Kai Season 2, Episode 6, called “Take a Right.” According to Newsweek, the episode was released just “five months” before Garrison’s passing. “Take A Right” depicts Tommy’s final day. The character, who was nearing the end of his life at a hospital, decides to go to Big Bear with his old Cobra Kai friends, Jimmy, Bobby, and Johnny.

In their final scene together, Johnny and Tommy reminisce about their high school days. After Johnny admits that he “never really got over” his ex-girlfriend, Ali, Tommy reminds him that he “still [has] time” to “meet someone new, change your life, do what you want to do.” The following scene reveals that after a night of camping, Tommy had died, devastating his friends.

READ NEXT: Stacie Zabka: Who Is William Zabka’s Wife?