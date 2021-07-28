How Mary Mouser Feels About Fans Wanting Sam & Hawk to Date

On “Cobra Kai,” Daniel LaRusso’s (Ralph Macchio) teenage daughter, Samantha (Mary Mouser), has had three boyfriends. In the first season, she begins dating Kyler (Joe Seo) before realizing the error of her ways and promptly starts a relationship with Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña). Unfortunately, the Cobra Kai student begins to act aggressively, which causes Sam to break up with him. She soon enters into a relationship with Robby Keene (Tanner Buchanan). However, their romance is also short-lived, after Robby unintentionally paralyzes Miguel in a fight and is sent to a juvenile detention facility. While he is away, Sam and Miguel, who healed from his injuries, decide to act on their feelings for each other.

Mary Mouser Commented on Fans Wanting Hawk & Sam to Date

While it appears that Miguel and Sam will continue dating in the show’s upcoming fourth season, some viewers want to see the Miyagi-Do student paired with another character. During a January 2021 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Mouser revealed that she was aware that a subset of fans would like Sam and Eli “Hawk” Moskowitz (Jacob Bertrand) to date. The actress stated that she appreciates when fans come up with their own romantic pairings that are not canon on the show. However, she seemed to take issue with the idea of Hawk being Sam’s boyfriend.

“I recently heard Samantha and Hawk. Jacob [Bertrand] feels me on this — I think that sounds crazy to me,” said the actress.

However, Mouser did not completely dismiss a potential relationship between Hawk and Sam.

“I guess we’ll see, you know what I mean. Got to keep it interesting. Always something new,” said the 25-year-old.

During the interview, Mouser also discussed Sam’s relationship with Miguel and Robby. She revealed that she was surprised that the show’s writers chose to have her character start dating Miguel again in “Cobra Kai” season 3.

“Going into this season I really didn’t expect what the writers you know had in store for us. I was in the mindset that, you know, Samantha’s going to take a year off from dating at least,” said the actress.

Mouser went on to say that she appreciates Miguel and Sam’s relationship. She noted that she believes “where [Sam] is in her life right now, Miguel is a good fit.” The actress clarified she feels that “Miguel and Robby represent two different parts of Sam.”

“There’s the ‘I just really want to be myself and you know, all the bad parts of me’ and then there’s, you know, Robby sees her as the best version of herself and that feels so good,” said Mouser.

The Actress Shared Similar Sentiments About the Relationships in August 2020

Mouser shared similar information about Samantha’s romantic relationships during an interview with MEA WorldWide in August 2020. She told the publication:

For Samantha, she personally connects with Miguel, because he is representative of everything that she was kind of moving against in the first season. He was this kind warm person who just had this big heart they have this cool connection over being just normal kids, not being caught up in this drama and it’s kind of like centered her. With Robby, it’s completely different, she was completely heartbroken over Miguel and then finding Robby and he’s kind of this other sense of balance. It’s kind of like two halves of herself that she needs to figure out which way she’s going.

