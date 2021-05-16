Mary Mouser Shares Information About Sam in ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4

In the acclaimed series “Cobra Kai,” Samantha LaRusso (Mary Mouser) goes through quite a transformation. In the first season, she ignores her childhood friend Aisha (Nichole Brown) to hang out with the popular students at West Valley High School. She also refuses to practice karate with her father, Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio). However, she soon realizes that her friends do not have her best interest at heart and eventually joins Daniel’s dojo. She also starts dating Johnny Lawrence’s (William Zabka) son Robby Keene (Tanner Buchanan), following her break up with Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña). While she is still in a relationship with Robby, she kisses Miguel at a party. Unfortunately, his girlfriend, Tory (Peyton List), who already had an issue with Sam, witnesses the intimate moment. In retaliation, she violently attacks Sam at school, which starts a massive fight. The brawl comes to an abrupt end when Robby severely injures Miguel. After her physical altercation with Tory, Sam develops PTSD and stops practicing martial arts. However, with her parents’ support, she works through her anxieties and continues improving her karate skills. She also rekindles her romance with Miguel. In the season 3 finale, the couple manages to convince members of the Eagle Fang and Miyagi-Do karate dojos to make an alliance.

Mary Mouser Discussed “Cobra Kai” Season 4

While speaking to EUPHORIA. Magazine in March, Mouser teased what fans can expect from her character in the fourth season. She noted that Sam has gradually become a multidimensional character. She then hinted that her character is even more complicated in season 4.

“[B]y now season four, the fleshed-out versions of the characters we have to go into the year, it’s definitely going to be more taxing in new and different ways. I love it; it’s a challenge that I’m excited about taking on,” said the actress.

Mouser also noted that she collaborates with the show’s producers to develop her character. She told the publication:

It’s like I get to know Samantha, and the producers get to know my version of Samantha and we have conversations, and it creates this Samantha that people get to see. It’s a really cool experience and I’m very excited about it, but definitely, as we go on and as the story progresses too, the stakes are so high at this point, there’s no way not to get your heart broken in some way.

During the interview, Mouser also stated that she wants “Samantha [to get] some perspective” and understand the viewpoints of other characters in season 4. As fans are aware, her character shares her father’s trait of refusing to see the good in people who have wronged them. For instance, she does not sympathize with Tory, despite the fact she works two jobs to take care of her younger brother and ailing mother.

Mouser Commented on Her Character’s Rivalry With Tory During a January Interview

In a January interview with Entertainment Weekly, Mouser briefly discussed how she believed her character’s rivalry with Tory will play out in season 4. She suggested that it is unlikely the teenagers will become friendly with each other.

“I think that’s the fun of this world is that it just keeps going. It’s like every time that it’s like they could be friends now it’s like or maybe not. Maybe instead it’s like we’ll just trip each other at the skating rink. And it all goes downhill from there,” said the actress.

