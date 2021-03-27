WATCH: Sam & Miguel’s Kissing Scene from Coba Kai Season 3

Toward the end of Cobra Kai Season 3, Daniel LaRusso’s (Ralph Macchio) daughter Samantha (Mary Mouser) rekindles her relationship with Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña). The pair initially broke up in the show’s first season, when the Cobra Kai student began to act aggressively. During their brief breakup, Sam dates Robby Keene (Tanner Buchanan), and Miguel begins a romantic relationship with Tory Nichols (Peyton List).

Miguel & Sam Spend Time at the Miyagi-Do Dojo During Season 3, Episode 9

During Season 3, Episode 9, titled “Feel the Night,” Miguel visits the Miyagi-Do Karate dojo to discuss his sensei Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and Daniel possibly teaching karate together. The scene can be watched below.

Miguel notices a picture of Mr. Miyagi (Pat Morita) hanging on the wall and compares him to Johnny Lawrence’s sensei John Kreese (Martin Kove), which angers Sam.

“Mr. Miyagi was nothing like Kreese. Miyagi taught karate the right way, focusing on defense,” says the teenager.

“Yeah, but sometimes the best defense is more offense,” replies Miguel.

Sam then voices her concern over his response.

“This is a problem. Our styles are so far apart. Your sensei will never see eye-to-eye with my dad,” asserts the West Valley High School student.

Miguel agrees with her statement but insinuates that Daniel, not Johnny, will be the issue. He then sees the Miyagi-Do Karate owner’s Okinawan hand drum. Sam then shows him the drum technique Daniel learned from Mr. Miyagi in The Karate Kid Part II.

Miguel is impressed by the technique and says he “has some secret moves of [his] own. He proceeds to gently pin her to the ground.

“See impossible to defend,” says the teenager before Sam pulls him in for a kiss.

They are soon interrupted by Daniel, who profusely apologizes.

Daniel Discusses the Incident With Sam Later in the Episode

Later in the episode, Sam and her father talk about the embarrassing incident while Miguel looks at the vintage cars parked in the backyard.

“New rule, if you’re going bring boys over to the dojo, leave the door open,” says Daniel.

He then voices his concern about his daughter entering into yet another relationship, as she has dated Kyler (Joe Seo), Miguel, and Robby in a relatively short amount of time.

“Look you’re growing up, you’re a young woman now. Okay? I get it. I just feel like in this past year, there’s been Kyler, and Miguel, and Robby, now back to Miguel. Seems like you adding more drama to your life than you need. And just imagine if Robby knew Miguel was back in the picture,” says Daniel.

Sam gives her father a guilty look, confirming that her ex-boyfriend is aware of her relationship with Miguel. She then explains that Robby had visited the dojo the night before while Sam was spending time with Miguel. A horrified Daniel asks if his former Miyagi-Do karate student had also seen the couple kissing.

Sam assures him that did not happen and implores her father to trust her. Daniel then suggests that he is distrustful of Miguel, especially because of his connection to Cobra Kai. His daughter then manages to convince him that her boyfriend “is a good person.”

“He’s not Cobra Kai’s number one bully. He’s not even in Cobra Kai anymore,” says Sam.

“Maybe you’re right,” replies Daniel, focusing his gaze towards Miguel.

