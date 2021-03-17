WATCH: Cobra Kai Season 3 Ending Scene

The final episode of Cobra Kai Season 3 ends with long-time rivals Johnny Lawrence (William “Billy” Zabka) and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) making an alliance and teaching their karate students together.

Leading up to that point, the men separately face off Cobra Kai sensei John Kreese (Martin Kove) after his students broke into Daniel’s home, where they ambushed Eagle Fang and Miyagi-Do team members.

Daniel manages to overpower Kreese during their fight at the Cobra Kai dojo. After losing the upper hand on his opponent, the Vietnam veteran promises he will stop teaching karate in the San Fernando Valley if Cobra Kai is defeated at the next All Valley Tournament.

In the following scene, which can be viewed below, the Cobra Kai owner seemingly calls his friend Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith). As fans are aware, in the third installment of the Karate Kid franchise, the billionaire unsuccessfully tried to rebuild Kreese’s failing business by attempting to humiliate Daniel LaRusso during the 1985 All Valley Tournament.

Daniel & Johnny Decide To Teach Karate Together

Meanwhile, Daniel greets his students who are standing in the backyard of Miyagi-Do Karate. Former Cobra Kai and Eagle Fang members Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña), Hawk (Jacob Bertrand), Mitch (Aedin Mincks), and Bert (Owen Morgan) enter the premises, followed by Johnny.

The karate instructors bow to their students and then to each other.

“Ready?” asks Daniel to his class.

“Let’s begin!” shouts Johnny before the credits roll.

The Creator of the ‘Karate Kid’ Franchise Confirmed That Terry Silver Will Appear in ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4

As previously mentioned, this scene implies that Terry Silver will be returning to The Valley, presumably to assist Kreese win the upcoming karate tournament. While it has not been confirmed by Cobra Kai’s creators, Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg, Robert Mark Kamen, who wrote the first three Karate Kid films, revealed that the character will be featured in the show’s future seasons.

In a March interview with the Cobra Kai Theory YouTube channel, the Karate Kid creator stated that Silver “will be in season 4 and season 5 of Cobra Kai.”

Kamen then noted that he had a conversation with Griffith prior to the production of Cobra Kai’s fourth season. He instructed the actor to portray the iconic villain in a more subtle manner, if permitted by Heald, Hurwitz, and Schlossberg.

“I was talking to him before he went to Atlanta to shoot Season 4. And I said you know the guys will do with you what they want but it would be great Thomas if you just dialed down the insanity. When we meet him he’s in a bathtub with a glass of champagne… It’s like what are you doing?” said the writer.

During the interview, Kamen also noted that he had issues writing the third installment of the martial arts franchise, as it lacked originality.

“The movie was tough to shoot. It was hard because everybody — you know — it was just tough. It was tough all the way around. And I didn’t want to tell the same story again but we ended up telling the same story just with small twists and trying to make the same thing different and it did not perform as well as the first two movies performed because people smelled it,” asserted the screenwriter.

