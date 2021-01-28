Cobra Kai Cast Weighs In on Season 3 Finale

The end of Cobra Kai season 3 answered many of the show’s major questions. We see Miguel, Hawk and Dimitry reconcile, Sam and Miguel seemingly back together, and Daniel solving the problems with his car dealership. Additionally, we see Kreese in full control of the Cobra Kai dojo, ridding it of Johnny’s influence completely. Kreese’s challenge at the end of season 3 opens up a whole new plot for season 4, what dojo will prevail in the valley?

Throughout Cobra Kai Johnny and Daniel have never been able to get along, despite coming close a few times. Now, however, Kreese has taken over Cobra Kai with Robby, Johnny’s son and Daniel’s former student, as his star pupil. If Daniel and Johnny want to end Cobra Kai for good they will have to find a way to put their differences aside for good.

Season 3 ends with Daniel’s Miyagi-Do students and Johnny’s Eagle Fang karate students gathering at Mr. Miyagi’s house to train. Daniel and Johnny turn to each other and bow, then address the students as the season comes to a close.

It leaves many questions to be answered. What will their dynamic be as co-senseis? Are they really going to be able to set their differences aside and have a productive teaching environment? Some of the cast shared their opinions on how the duo will work together in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

It may take a some bonding time to end their rivalry

“I think it’s gonna be alcohol and dude stuff,” Mary Mouser, the actor behind Sam LaRusso, says in the Entertainment Tonight video. “Like the speedwagon thing, like it’s gotta be like dude stuff that brings them together.”

She may be on to something, as Johnny and Daniel’s best interactions have come over drinks a few times. They have a good interaction at a bar during the test drive in season 1. They also bonded over drinks during season 2 at the Mexican restaurant, when Daniel and his wife Amanda stumble upon Johnny out on a date with Carmen.

“I’m just thinking of the time they went on the double date sort of thing at the Mexican restaurant” Peyton List, who plays Tory on Cobra Kai says in the interview. “I guess some more drinks and double dates and talking through everything.”

List also said that she thinks they might come together for the sake of the kids. “Just wanting peace between the kids I think might end up bringing them together,” List says. “Like alright we gotta stop this and be adults and be bigger than that.”

Some of the cast is not so sure they can work together

“I think the idea of them coming together is awesome. I don’t know, like, in practice how successful they’re going to be,” says Jacob Bertrand, who plays Hawk, in the interview. “They’ve been at odds with each other for the last 30-some years, so it will definitely be interesting to see if when that happens.”

His good friend Xolo Mariduena, who plays Miguel shared a similar sentiment. “It feels like, you know, oil and water how the two don’t really mix well together,” Mariduena says. “As long as I think they keep their arm’s distance they can work together but I think once one of them steps over that line it’s going to be back to square one just like we’ve seen in seasons 1 and season 2.”

It seems like Bertrand and Mariduena share a less rosy outlook on Daniel and Johnny’s relationship than List and Mouser, even though they are all excited to see what happens next.

The creators shared a bit of their perspective

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly show creators Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald shared how they have been developing Daniel and Johnny’s relationship.

“We were gradually always getting to this point, this apex in the series,” they said. “But we also are always modulating the ins and outs of seasons and, and cliffhangers can have different textures. This one felt right at this time to finally enter this portion of their relationship.”

It sounds like the creators have had a plan for Daniel and Johnny’s relationship all along, leading to this point where they have to work together. Unfortunately, we will have to wait until season 4 to see where their relationship goes from here.

