William Zabka Teases That Cobra Kai Season 4 Has ‘a Crazy Cliffhanger’

The highly anticipated fourth season of “Cobra Kai” is expected to be released on Netflix in late 2021. The show’s cast and crew have been tight-lipped about what fans can expect from the new episodes. However, while speaking to Gold Derby in May 2021, William Zabka, who plays Johnny Lawrence, shared some information about “Cobra Kai” season 4.

William Zabka Revealed That the Fourth Season Will Have “a Crazy Cliffhanger”

During the Gold Derby interview, the 55-year-old revealed he was aware that “the fans like to get ahead and put the pieces of the puzzle together and see what’s coming next.” He asserted, however, that the viewers will be unable to “do that” while watching “Cobra Kai” season 4.

“I can’t do that and I’m playing the character. I get the scripts and I’m surprised when I’m turning the pages. I’m like ‘oh really? Oh wow,’” said Zabka.

The actor went on to say “fans will be pleased” with the new season.

“The story serves, the actors serve, the kids are great. We have some new characters in the cast, the complexities get more difficult. It’s wider and it ends with a great crescendo and a crazy cliffhanger again. So I think it’s going to be fun,” said the actor.

He then stated that the fourth season is different from the previous ones.

“It’s its own version in this season and it’s equally as satisfying and cool,” said Zabka.

The actor made similar comments about the fourth season while on the red carpet of the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards, which aired on May 16, 2021. While speaking to Entertainment Tonight, he asserted that “there’s no way [for fans] to guess what’s going to happen.”

“So they are in for a fun ride. As much as I enjoyed turning the script pages and doing the part, they’re going to enjoy watching it,” said the actor.

William Zabka & Ralph Macchio Discussed Their Characters’ Relationship in a Separate Interview

During a June 2021 Deadline interview, alongside his “Cobra Kai” co-star Ralph Macchio, Zabka spoke about Johnny and Daniel LaRusso’s partnership in the upcoming season. As fans are aware, the third season ended with Daniel and Johnny finally coming together to defeat ruthless sensei John Kreese. The former rivals decide to merge their dojos and co-teach their karate students. Macchio stated that Johnny and Daniel will have to “navigat[e] their varied personalities and stubborn mindsets as they work toward the same endgame.”

“They are wired so differently even though their intentions are aligned. Billy and I love diving into the friendship as well as the rivalry. This is what [executive producer] Hayden Schlossberg has always called the Ross and Rachel element of our show. It makes for great comedy as well as heightened drama within Season 4,” said the actor.

Zabka then revealed that he is “thrilled Johnny and Daniel found common ground and aligned themselves at the end of Season 3.”

“It’s a great note and launching point for all that’s ahead in the story,” explained the “Hot Tub Time Machine” star.

To see more of Zabka and Macchio, check out the first three seasons of “Cobra Kai,” available to stream on Netflix.

READ NEXT: Chad McQueen’s Daughter Reveals if He Will Be in ‘Cobra Kai’