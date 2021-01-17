Is Cobra Kai Season 4 in Production Yet?

On January 1, the entirety of Cobra Kai‘s third season was released on the popular streaming platform Netflix. With only 10 episodes, there is a good chance that many viewers have already watched all of the latest season. This may have led some fans to wonder if the show’s fourth season is currently in production.

Cobra Kai‘s Co-Creators and Executive Producers Have Released Some Information About Production

During a recent interview, with /Film, the show’s co-creators and executive producers Jon Hurwitz, Josh Heald, and Hayden Schlossberg discussed the show’s newly released episodes and their future plans for Cobra Kai.

While talking to the publication, Schlossberg noted that Cobra Kai Season 4 is close to starting production, stating,

We’re in Atlanta right now so we’re hoping that very soon we’re going to be starting. So we’re gearing up right now.

Previously, Hurwitz disclosed why production has been paused In an interview with GamesRadar+, which was published on January 4.

“We hope to be shooting the show in the coming months. We’re still figuring out some of the specifics, but the intent is for early [2021], to get back on set, with all the COVID protocols in place, and to get back to some karate a**-kicking in the valley,” he explained.

Season 4 Scripts Have Already Been Written

He also noted the series’ writers have been in the process of coming up with the storyline for Season 4 for quite some time.

“So, we’ve been working on the scripts for season 4 for a few months now. They’re all coming in. The whole season has been planned out in great detail. We have, in our possession, eight scripts right now,” said Hurwitz to GamesRadar+. “About five of them are sort of in their ‘ready to shoot’ place. The final two scripts, we have detailed outlines, and we’ll have scripts either by the end of [2020], or at the very beginning of [2021].”

Hurwitz recently talked to Esquire and revealed that the official “writers’ room” of Cobra Kai Season 4 “was all on Zoom.”

During the interview, he did not give an exact timeline of when the writing for Season 4 began, but Esquire noted in a different article that he disclosed some of that information on Twitter in October 2020.

“Final day of the Season 4 writers room. 14 weeks with some of my favorite people in the world. Scripts are rolling in. Excited we’ll have everything written and polished by the time we start filming. It’s going to be another kick a** season!” read the tweet, along with a picture of said virtual writers’ room.

In addition, the Atlanta-based news publication 11Alive noted that Cobra Kai’s “producers have begun pre-production in Atlanta, [Georgia] for the upcoming fourth season.” The city has been a popular filming location for the series’ past three seasons.

The publication reported that the website Project Casting has posted casting calls for Cobra Kai’s upcoming season. Several roles, for all genders and ethnicities, appear to be available. Specifically, the show’s production is seeking actors and actresses to portray a “Barista,” “High End Market Employees,” “High-End Market Patrons,” a “Mean Kid (Male),” and “Military Types.”

In short, it seems that production for Cobra Kai Season 4 is fast approaching. However, it is unclear when it will be completed.

