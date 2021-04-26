Has ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4 Finished Filming?

Earlier this week, it was announced that the highly anticipated fourth season of “Cobra Kai” will be released later this year on Netflix. According to Deadline, Ted Sarandos, the streaming platform’s Co-CEO and Chief Content Officer, disclosed during an “investor video for first-quarter financial results” that fans of the “Karate Kid” franchise will soon be able to watch new episodes of the acclaimed series.

After a brief pause in production because of COVID-19, “Cobra Kai” season 4 started shooting in January 2021. With the news that the show’s upcoming season will premiere in a few months, some fans may be curious if it is still being filmed. On April 24, one of the show’s co-creators and executive producers, Jon Hurwitz, held a Twitter Q&A session. A Twitter user with the handle @Jmoneyotb746 asked the writer “[w]hen are you guys officially wrapping season 4?”

Hurwitz responded by giving a vague answer.

“I’m not at liberty to say, but we are in the home stretch. #CobraKai,” wrote the executive producer.

The Show’s Upcoming Season Will Have a Few Changes

While not much information has been released about “Cobra Kai” season 4, fans can anticipate that there will be some changes. For instance, the show’s fight sequences may look somewhat different. During a recent Entertainment Weekly interview, Hiro Koda and Jahnel Curfman, who worked as the show’s stunt coordinators for the past three seasons, revealed that they “are no longer a part of the show.” Curfman divulged that “it was not [their] decision” to leave the series.

The characters Tory Nichols (Peyton List) and Carmen Diaz (Vanessa Rubio) also may play a bigger part in the show’s fourth season. Variety reported that the show “promoted both Vanessa Rubio and Peyton List to series regular status ahead of Season 4.”

Peyton List & Vanessa Rubio Have Discussed Their Characters’ Relationships in Future Seasons

While speaking to Hollywood Life in March, List noted that she would be interested in her character rekindling her relationship with Rubio’s on-screen son, Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña) in the upcoming season.

“I think Tory [needs] to figure herself out before they’d get back together. But I would like to see them back together. I think they understand each other. I don’t know if it will ever happen, but I would like to see it,” explained the 23-year-old.

Rubio also commented on her character’s relationship status in “Cobra Kai” season 4. As fans are aware, in the season 3 finale, Johnny (William Zabka) expressed that he was interested in pursuing a serious relationship with Carmen while speaking to his ex-girlfriend, Ali Mills (Elisabeth Shue). During a January Entertainment Weekly interview, Vanessa Rubio revealed that she is excited for her character to be with the martial arts instructor.

“I hope that it is treated with humor and delicacy and that we do get to see these two characters, Johnny and Carmen, come together more and really kind of, you know, live the fruits of their kind of labor with each other. Because I think they’ve kind of been working with each other for a long time, you know, learning from each other and seeing each other heal in different ways,” stated the actress.

To see more of List and Rubio, watch “Cobra Kai,” available on Netflix.

