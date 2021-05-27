‘Cobra Kai’ Fans React to the Newly Released Season 4 Logo

The upcoming season of “Cobra Kai” finished filming in April and new episodes are expected to premiere on Netflix later this year. Some promotional material has already been released, including a teaser trailer showing that John Kreese’s (Martin Kove) friend Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) will be making an appearance. Pop Culture also reported Martin Kove recently took to Twitter and Instagram to show his followers the series’ season 4 logo.

“NO MERCY…. #CobraKai #S4 @CobraKaiSeries,” read the caption of the post, which was uploaded on May 26.

Fans Commented on the New Logo on Reddit

Some fans of the “Karate Kid” franchise flocked to Reddit to share their opinions on the new logo. In one thread on the “Cobra Kai” subreddit, a few Reddit users pointed out that the logo has the same color scheme as the Cobra Kai dojo. One commenter with the user name MOSSDoc22 asserted that this detail indicates Cobra Kai will win the upcoming All Valley Tournament. As fans are aware, in the season 3 finale, Johnny Lawrence (William “Billy” Zabka) and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) merge their dojos to defeat Kreese at the competition.

“If anyone needed anymore proof that Cobra Kai is almost certainly going to come out on top in S4 there you go. But honestly at this point idk how you didn’t already know that. Was pretty easy to guess that S4 was going to be all about Robby, Tory, and Cobra Kai so,” read the comment.

Another “Cobra Kai” fan under the username ThousandPoundJesus wrote that even if this theory is correct and the Cobra Kai dojo does win the All Valley, it does not necessarily mean that Kreese will be victorious.

“‘Cobra Kai’ can come out in top without Kreese winning. Johnny can lead Kai with Daniel the head of Miyagi Do without any animosity going forward, having taken care of the big bad. They might even realize each school has a flavor that can positively impact different types of children, have a friendly rivalry, and Johnny and Daniel be actual friends at the end,” explained the commenter.

Some of the Show’s Cast Members Have Commented on the Upcoming All Valley

The show’s creators Jon Hurwitz, Josh Heald, and Hayden Schlossberg have not confirmed what characters will be competing at the All Valley in season 4. However, a few “Cobra Kai” cast members have commented on how they believe their on-screen counterparts will fair during the karate tournament. While speaking to Entertainment Weekly in January, Gianni DeCenzo, who plays Demetri, asserted that the nerdy Miyagi-Do student could become the champion.

“He’s got a pretty good shot. He’s got long limbs he can reach. He can kind of perceive who’s doing what, when, so he can kind of block better. But yeah he’s really growing as a kind of karate fighter,” explained the 19-year-old actor.

During a separate Entertainment Weekly interview, Tanner Buchanan, who portrays Johnny Lawrence’s son Robby Keene, also discussed the All Valley. He explained that any character who practices at either Kreese or Johnny and Daniel’s dojo will be competing in the upcoming tournament. However, the actor stated that he did not “have a clue” as to who would be participating “in the final fight.”

“Honestly it could be anybody. I really don’t know. It could really truly honestly be anybody,” said the actor.

READ NEXT: Why Mary Mouser Has Gotten Into Arguments With Her Cobra Kai Co-Stars