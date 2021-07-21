‘Cobra Kai’ Creator Teases Season 4 Montages

“Cobra Kai” fans have been anticipating the release of its fourth season on Netflix, which is expected to premiere later this year. So far, the show’s creators and executive producers Hayden Schlossberg, Josh Heald, and Jon Hurwitz have been secretive about what viewers can expect in the new episodes. However, Hurwitz recently teased information on social media.

On July 19, the Twitter user, @PhilCaruso14, asked the executive producer to share some insight on the upcoming season.

“@jonhurwitz Hi Jon, I’m going for broke here. We here in Sydney Australia are in FULL LOCKDOWN and can’t do much of anything. So please, I beg you, can you please give us SOMETHING to look forward to re: Cobra Kai S4??” read the tweet.

Hurwitz replied to the “Cobra Kai” fan and gave some intel regarding the new episodes.

“We’ve had some pretty funny and/or bad*** montages over the years, but several of my favorites are in Season 4. Now please stay safe, Phil! #CobraKai #Netflix,” wrote the 43-year-old.

Hurwitz Shared Information About Terry Silver in Season 4

In a recent interview on the “Shea Anything” podcast, the executive producer also recently discussed the reintroduction of Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) in season 4. As fans are aware, the character made Daniel LaRusso’s (Ralph Macchio) life miserable in “The Karate Kid Part III.” A younger version of Silver also appeared in a series of flashbacks during the show’s third season.

“You know, we dig deep on him, you know, there’s a reason why we introduced the character in Vietnam flashbacks in season 3 and you know, as the series goes forward you get to know more about that character and, you know, what makes him tick so there’s some fun surprises ahead and some Terry that you love and it’s going to be a blast for everyone to see,” stated Hurwitz.

Hayden Schlossberg & Mary Mouser Discussed the All Valley in Season 4

One of the show’s other co-creators, Hayden Schlossberg, also gave fans some information about “Cobra Kai” season 4. On July 13, the writer mentioned the upcoming All Valley Tournament on Twitter.

“I’ve been watching and rewatching the All Valley tournament in Season 4. There are so many times when I get revved up and almost lose it. It’s like every Rocky fight rolled into one and built up with so much hype and anticipation, leading to an explosion of nonstop action,” wrote Schlossberg.

While the executive producer revealed some information about the upcoming tournament, many fans are still curious about who will win the karate competition. During a March interview with Euphoria. Magazine, Mary Mouser revealed even the show’s cast did not know the tournament’s outcome during the production of season 4. The actress, who portrays Daniel LaRusso’s daughter Samantha, told the publication:

We all drive the producers crazy because they’re smart enough not to tell us anything. We have our own theories and we’d be like, ‘Oh what if this happened? That would explain it, that would explain it. Remember when he looked at you sideways whenever you said that sentence and you were talking about eating chicken? I bet that’s what it is, I bet that’s what they mean.” It’s really hilarious. We all have our little theories and some of them match up; some of them line up and make sense and some of them are really far-fetched. Like, “Jacob [Bertrand who plays Eli “Hawk” Moskowitz], you’re not actually going to grow wings.

