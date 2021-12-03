‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4 Poster Features New Character

“Karate Kid” fans rejoice — the fourth season of “Cobra Kai” will premiere on Netflix on December 31, 2021. The show’s third season ended with long-time rivals Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William “Billy” Zabka) making an alliance. The martial artists decide to teach their Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang Dojo students together to better their chances at defeating the Cobra Kai dojo, owned by John Kreese (Martin Kove), at the upcoming All Valley Tournament.

On December 2, 2021, the official “Cobra Kai” Instagram account shared a new poster for “Cobra Kai” season 4. One side of the image showed members of Kreese’s dojo, including Tory Nichols (Peyton List), Johnny’s son Robby Keene (Tanner Buchanan), Miguel Diaz’s (Xolo Maridueña) former bully Kyler (Joe Seo), and a new character named Kenny (Dallas Dupree Young). “Karate Kid Part III” villain Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) can be seen smirking over Kreese’s shoulder. The other side featured Johnny, Daniel, and their students, Samantha LaRusso (Mary Mouser), Eli “Hawk” Moskowitz (Jacob Bertrand), Demetri (Gianni DeCenzo), and Miguel. The bottom of the poster reads “Fight for the soul of the Valley.”

“The soul of the valley is up for grabs. Which side will take it? Cobra Kai Season 4 premieres Dec 31,” read the post’s caption.

One of the Show’s Creator Shared Information About Season 4 on Twitter

On November 24, one of the show’s creators, Hayden Schlossberg, shared some information about the upcoming season on Twitter. One Twitter user was curious whether Robby, who was in a juvenile detention center throughout most of season 3, will experience even more misfortune.

“[W]ill Robby continue to be in pain?” asked the commenter.

Schlossberg shared that fans of the character may be unhappy with some aspects of the new season.

“A lot of pain in store for him. And he deserves it, which is all the more painful,” said the writer.

The executive producer also shared that there may be a musical sequence in season 4.

“Are there any good chances to have a karaoke scene in any of the upcoming seasons just to see some actors show off their amazing voices? I already know that a good part of the cast also sings,” questioned a social media user.

Schlossberg responded by stating, “Some characters will sing together at some point.”

During the Twitter Q and A, the “Cobra Kai” co-creator also revealed fans will learn more information about Tory. When a fan asked, if he could share “a teaser about torys storyline this season,” he replied that viewers will “meet more of her family” in the new episodes.

The Show’s Creators Spoke About the Fourth Season in August 2021