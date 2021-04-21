Cobra Kai Season 4 Update: Netflix Announces Approximate Release Date

Following the premiere of “Cobra Kai” season 3 in January, fans have been awaiting the release of the show’s fourth season on Netflix. However, the pandemic caused filming for the upcoming season to be briefly paused. While speaking to Pop Culture in January, the show’s co-creator Josh Heald commented on how safety regulation to prevent the spread of COVID had affected the show’s production.

“COVID has thrown a wrench into everyone’s plans for exactly when production begins. But our expectation is in early 2021, we will be in production. We are just keeping our heads down and making sure that the story makes sense and the scripts are solid and getting our ducks in a row so the moment that everything looks good, we can begin,” explained the writer.

An Official From Netflix Revealed the Show’s Approximate Release Date

Fortunately for fans, the show’s fourth season in production and has an approximate release date. Deadline reported that during Netflix’s “investor video for its first-quarter financial results,” Ted Sarandos, the company’s Co-CEO and Chief Content Officer, disclosed that a few of the platform’s critically acclaimed series, such as “Cobra Kai,” will return with new episodes “in the fourth quarter of the year.”

“What happened in the first part of this year was that a lot of the projects that we’d hoped to come out earlier did get pushed because of the post-production delays and Covid delays and we think we’ll get back to a much steadier state in the back half of the year, certainly in Q4 where we have the returning seasons of some of our most popular shows like ‘The Witcher’ and ‘You’ and ‘Cobra Kai’ as well as some big tentpole movies that came to market a little slower than we’d hoped like ‘Red Notice’ and ‘Escape From Spiderhead,’” stated Sarandos.

The Show’s Co-Creator & Ralph Macchio Have Released a Few Details About the Upcoming Season

The cast and crew of “Cobra Kai” have been tight-lipped about the show’s fourth season. However, a few details have been released. For instance, on March 25, the show’s co-creator Jon Hurwitz took to Twitter to reveal that the season will have an emotional scene.

“We shot several scenes today that will make you laugh. Then tonight, we shot a scene that will make you cry. Apologies in advance. But you will love the performances. #CobraKai,” wrote Hurwitz.

In a January interview with Men’s Health, Ralph Macchio, who plays Daniel LaRusso, also provided some details about his character and Johnny Lawrence’s (William Zabka) storyline in the upcoming season. He noted that from his understanding the first episode will begin with the final scene from “Cobra Kai” season 3, where Johnny and Daniel make an alliance and start teaching their karate students together.

“I can only tease that where it ends, it starts. It’s basically a match-cut from the end. That’s the plan as of now,” said the actor.

Macchio also commented on the fact that there may be some tension between Johnny and Daniel due to their different approaches to teaching martial arts. He told the publication:

It will be interesting. And hopefully they learn a bit from each other. They’re different but same. That’s a Miyagi saying, but it’s true, they’re different but same.

