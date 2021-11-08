Cobra Kai’s Season 4 Theories & Spoilers: What We Know So Far

Although the season 3 finale of Cobra Kai answered some big questions and concluded some major storylines, it also left fans on more than one cliffhanger. Antagonist John Kreese (Martin Kove) and his new team of Cobra Kai fighters have not yet been defeated, and the season closed with a mysterious phone call made by Kreese to an old acquaintance.

Although little has been confirmed by Netflix about the upcoming season 4, much has been speculated and analyzed by fans based on what we do know. Although some fans like going into new seasons blind, others might like to know ahead of time what the new season has to offer.

Here’s everything we know about season 4 of “Cobra Kai” so far.

At Least One New ‘Karate Kid’ Cast Member Is Set To Appear

In addition to stars Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso), William Zabka (Johnny Lawrence), and Martin Kove (John Kreese), the most recent seasons of “Cobra Kai” have been defined in part by the return of certain “Karate Kid” actors to the franchise. Such actors include Randee Heller as Daniel’s mother Lucille LaRusso, Elisabeth Shue as Daniel and Johnny’s old girlfriend Ali Mills, and “The Karate Kid Part II” cast members Yuki Okumoto, Traci Toguchi, and Tamlyn Tomita as Chozen, Yuna, and Kumiko – another of Daniel’s old flings – respectively.

Back in May, Netflix likely confirmed many fans’ suspicions that the man on the other end of John Kreese’s phone call was his old friend Terry Silver, by announcing that Thomas Ian Griffith – who portrayed Terry in “The Karate Kid Part III” – will indeed be returning for season 4. Terry made enemies with Daniel in “Part III” after befriending him under false pretences, culminating in a fight near the end of the film, in which Daniel defeats Terry’s protegee Mike Barnes. So far, this is the last we have seen of Terry.

Although we don’t know exactly what his role will be in the new season, it is likely that he will be joining forces with Kreese, who now has Johnny’s son Robby Keene under his wing. This reunification parallels Daniel and Johnny’s newfound Miyagi Do-Eagle Fang alliance, formed at the end of the last season, and highlighted in a teaser released by Netflix for season 4. The alliances, friendships, and partnerships forming and readjusting over the course of season 3 has some speculating that season 4 may culminate in another showdown between the competing dojos, perhaps at the very same high school which hosted the climactic final fight at the end of season 2.

In addition, every main cast member from season 3 is confirmed to return for the new season, alongside Vanessa Rubio, who plays Miguel’s mother Carmen, and Peyton List, who plays Cobra Kai member Tory Nichols, who are both being elevated to main characters, according to Deadline.

Many fans are also hoping for the return of Aisha (Nichole Brown), a member of Cobra Kai and recurring character in seasons 1 and 2, but who did not return in season 3. Although nothing has been officially confirmed, Cobra Kai co-creator Hayden Schlossberg said this of season 4 to ComicBook, earlier this year:

What we will say is, as you’ve seen in season three, characters who maybe you thought were no longer a part of the story, do come back and play a role… And so, people who want to see Aisha again, I think that’s how we would respond to that, without giving anything away.

Season 4 Has Fans Speculating About Different Theories

Alongside theories about Aisha and Terry Silver’s return, season 4 has fans running wild with other predictions. As broken down by 80sKids, other interesting plotlines might include Hawk becoming Eli again, Robby learning to fight dirty, and Miguel discovering his father.

The character of Robby has many fans conflicted. Although he grew up with two deadbeat parents and was forced to learn how to fend for himself, Robby has also put himself in many compromising situations. He started out as a criminal, became the most eager student of protagonist, Daniel LaRusso, but then crippled Miguel Diaz and became embraced by villain John Kreese. How his arc will continue in season 4 is yet to be seen, but many fans speculate that Robby is the true hero of the series, and will have an Anakin Skywalker-like redemption over the course of the season, eventually turning on Kreese and potentially saving Cobra Kai.

Another character whose arc viewers have become invested with is that of Eli “Hawk” Moskowitz, who, after becoming a hardened Cobra Kai fighter under the tutelage of Johnny, finally redeemed himself at the end of season 3 by turning on Cobra Kai and saving his old friend Demetri from a pack of bullies. This has led fans to wonder as to whether Hawk will shave his Mohawk and go back to “Eli” again, in a way coming full circle. If so, it would be an interesting contrast to Robby’s character arc, who has yet to fully redeem himself but will certainly be a focus of season 4 nonetheless.

The true identity of Miguel’s as-yet-unidentified father may also be revealed in season 4. As pointed out by 80sKids, Miguel’s absentee father mirrors several other characters in the “Karate Kid” universe, including most notably Daniel LaRusso himself. All we know of Miguel’s father so far is that, according to Carmen, she was deceived into marrying him when she was 18 and pregnant, and when she discovered his true nature, was forced to flee to America. According to ScreenRant, the identity of this as-yet-unidentified man may be an original “Cobra Kai” character, or someone viewers already know, such as Mike Barnes – the karate fighter hired by Terry Silver to beat Daniel in “The Karate Kid Part III” – or even Terry Silver himself.

Whether any, or all, of these theories will indeed be a part of “Cobra Kai” is yet to be seen. Season 4 of will, like previous seasons, consist of ten episodes, and is set to be released by Netflix on December 31.