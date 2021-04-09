THEORIES: Will Terry Silver Recruit Daniel’s Son In Season 4?

While the 1989 martial arts film The Karate Kid Part III was not well received by critics, it did introduce fans of the franchise to the iconic villain Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith). In the movie, the businessman takes it upon himself to help his long-time friend John Kreese (Martin Kove) bring business back to his failing dojo and enact revenge on Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio). Silvers comes up with a convoluted plan that hinges upon Daniel losing the 1985 All-Valley Karate Tournament. Despite Silver’s efforts, the teenager wins the competition, leaving Kreese in financial ruin.

During the third season of the acclaimed series Cobra Kai, Silver was reintroduced through flashbacks, where it was revealed why the character has such loyalty to Kreese.

It Appears Silver Will Have a Large Role in ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4

During the Season 3 finale, Kreese seems to have contacted Silver to help Cobra Kai defeat Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang Karate at the upcoming All Valley Tournament. The creator of the Karate Kid franchise, Robert Mark Kamen, has also confirmed that Thomas Ian Griffith will reprise his role during a live stream that was uploaded on the Cobra Kai Theory YouTube channel.

Silver will likely wreak havoc in the San Fernando Valley during Cobra Kai Season 4. However, it is unclear what exactly he has planned to ensure that the Cobra Kai dojo will come out on top.

One Fan Theory Is That Silver Will Recruit Daniel’s Son

On the Cobra Kai subreddit, one fan with the user name LateLuke_904, theorized that Silver will convince Daniel LaRusso’s son Anthony (Griffin Santopietro) to turn against him. Unlike Daniel’s other child, Samantha (Mary Mouser), Anthony is not interested in martial arts. He also does not seem to have an overly close relationship with his father.

“Theory: As a sick revenge plot, Silver plays mind tricks on Anthony slowly recruiting him into Cobra Kai…” read the post, which was uploaded on April 9.

A few fans flocked to the comments section to share their opinion on the theory. Some Reddit users noted that they were unsure if this plot involving Silver would be plausible in the upcoming season. Many commenters, however, wrote they would like Anthony to have a more developed storyline.

“That’d be interesting to watch. I mean the kid hardly would get noticed unless he was saying something snarky or eating in an extremely unhealthy way that his parents called him out on. Example drinking the butter and the banana rama pancake drenched in syrup and made like a taco with whip cream in the middle. It would be nice to have this kid have his own story line instead of being the bratty little brother,” asserted one commenter, under the username Similar-Guidance-520.

“I really do hope Anthony gets at least a subplot. He could be a funny character, and I want there to be a good reason the producers decided Daniel has a son,” replied a fan with the username CobraKaifan1818.

“I’m a firm believer that the showrunners put him in the story for a reason, so I really hope in S4 Anthony gets his time to shine. That being said, I hope the described scenario isn’t what’s going to happen,” wrote the Reddit user sloEbro5.

Unfortunately, it will be quite a while until fans know how Anthony’s character will develop, as Cobra Kai Season 4 is currently still in production.

READ NEXT: Why Peyton List Had Doubts About Joining the Cobra Kai Cast