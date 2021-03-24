THEORIES: Will Tory & Robby Date in Cobra Kai Season 4?

During the third season of Cobra Kai, Robby Keene (Tanner Buchanan) is held at the Sylmar Juvenile Corrections Center after injuring Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña) in a fight that occurred on the West Valley High School campus. While he is away, his girlfriend Samantha LaRusso (Mary Mouser) rekindles her relationship with Miguel.

Like Robby, Miguel’s ex-girlfriend Tory Nichols (Peyton List) faces expulsion and is put on probation for her involvement in the fight. The characters also share other similarities, including excelling at the martial arts, having less than ideal living situations, and finding comfort in ruthless sensei John Kreese (Martin Kove).

Robby & Tory Share a Few Significant Moments in ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 3

While the characters are not typically scene partners, they do have a few significant interactions throughout the show’s third season. In Season 3, Episode 8, while Robby waits to meet with his probation officer, he runs into Tory. She expresses anger that they are the only ones who were severely punished following the high school fight. Her demeanor briefly softens, however, when she gives Robby some advice when filling out his paperwork.

“On the section about home life, just check off stable. They don’t care, they never come to check,” says the teenager.

The two martial arts students appear to have gotten closer in Season 3, Episode 9, titled “Feel The Night.” In the episode, Tory is impressed that Robby stole a serpent from the Ventura Zoo. Later in the episode, the pair share a look when their sensei mentions that Miguel and Samantha gave an impromptu speech together so that the city council would not abolish the All Valley Under 18 Tournament.

It appears that these moments have led some fans to wonder if the Cobra Kai teammates will begin dating during the show’s fourth season, as evidenced by a recent Reddit thread. In January, a fan with the username Cyeborg1322 posed a question about the potential relationship on the Cobra Kai subreddit.

“Does anyone think that Tory and Robby should become a couple in S4? I always thought that Tory and Robby are [sic] would make a good couple,” read the post.

Quite a few Reddit users shared their opinion on the matter in the comments section.

“I think in all honesty I’d prefer they go that direction and keep Miguel and Sam together. The flirty batter [sic] between Miguel and Sam is way more convincing than that of Robby and Sam, there’s also the fact Robby and Tory come from a similar backgroud [sic],” wrote one commenter with the username Rawlypne.

“Although its [sic] pretty obvious that is gonna happen, dating someone like Tory would be the worst for Robby, she and Kreese are gonna bring out the worst out of him,” responded another Reddit user under the name D_ORUnknownUser.

Peyton List Revealed Who She Wants Her Character To Date in Future Seasons

While it is unclear how Tory’s love life will look in the upcoming season, Peyton List stated in a recent interview with Hollywood Life that she is interested in seeing her character be with Miguel again. She told the publication:

I think Miguel was really good for Tory, but I don’t think Tory was very good for Miguel because he has such a pure heart. He has such good intentions. He’s such a sweet person that, for his sake, I don’t want I think Tory to figure herself out before they’d get back together. But I would like to see them back together. I think they understand each other. I don’t know if it will ever happen, but I would like to see it.

To see more of Buchanan and List, be sure to watch Cobra Kai, available on Netflix.

READ NEXT: Why Ralph Macchio Regretted Showing His Daughter The Karate Kid