‘Cobra Kai’ Creator Comments on When Season 4 Trailer Will Be Released

The fourth season of the hit series “Cobra Kai” will likely be available to watch later this year. Fans, who have been eagerly awaiting new information about the upcoming episodes, may be curious as to when they can expect the new season’s trailer to be released.

One of the show’s creators and executive producers, Jon Hurwitz shared some information about the season 4 trailer on social media. On June 18, the writer took to Twitter to share a fan-made trailer. In the caption, Hurwitz credited the creator of the trailer and noted that he appreciated it.

“It’s still too early for an official Season 4 trailer. But that didn’t stop @KroghMusic from making this bad*** one. I was already dying for you to see the S4 awesomeness, but this thing has me doubly pumped up! #CobraKai #FanArt #NowTheRealPainBegins,” read the post’s caption.

When a fan left a reply that read, “How close are we to an official trailer? I’m dying to know,” Hurwitz gave a vague answer.

“I’m guessing it’ll be months from now,” wrote the executive producer.

A Teaser Trailer for Season Four Was Released in May

As fans of the show are aware, an official “Cobra Kai” season 4 teaser trailer was released on May 27. The brief clip broke the news that John Kreese’s (Martin Kove) wealthy friend Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) will be making his way to the Valley in the show’s upcoming season. The character first appeared in “The Karate Kid Part III” and immediately caused major issues for Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio). In the film, he takes it upon himself to manipulate the teenager as a way to get back at him and Mr. Miyagi (Pat Morita) for humiliating Kreese at the 1984 All Valley Tournament. At the end of “Cobra Kai” season 3, Kreese appeared to contact Silver once more to help him defeat Daniel and his former Cobra Kai student Johnny Lawrence (William “Billy” Zabka) at the upcoming All Valley.

In a video, uploaded on May 28 on the official “Cobra Kai” Instagram account, Thomas Ian Griffith briefly spoke about returning to the “Karate Kid” franchise.

“Hey ‘Cobra Kai’ fans. I’m so excited to finally be able to share with you that I’ve joined the cast of Season 4. An incredible group of actors, writers, and directors. Terry Silver’s back so look out,” said the actor.

Ralph Macchio Discussed Silver in a May Interview

While speaking to The Wrap in May 2021, Ralph Macchio also discussed Griffith becoming a “Cobra Kai” cast member. He suggested that Hurwitz, along with the show’s other creators Josh Heald and Hayden Schlossberg, intentionally held out until season 4 to reintroduce the corrupt businessman.

“One thing we’ve done is we’ve really talked through the arcs and how to not give too much at once. Keep those Easter eggs just carefully placed, keep those O.G. guest stars peppered at the right time to propel the story in an organic way. They’ve always had that in the crosshairs: when to bring Terry Silver back and in what capacity. And how he plays in regard to the Kreese character, the Johnny Lawrence character, the [Daniel] LaRusso character. It’s another wrench in our karate soap opera,” explained the 59-year-old.

To see more of Macchio and Griffith, watch “The Karate Kid Part III,” on Netflix.

