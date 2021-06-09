‘Cobra Kai’ Star Says Season 4 ‘Gives the Ultimate Fan Service’

“Cobra Kai” fans have been eagerly awaiting its fourth season. Thankfully, the wait will not be much longer, as new episodes are set to premiere later this year. The “Karate Kid” himself Ralph Macchio recently spoke to AwardsWatch to discuss the highly-anticipated upcoming season.

The actor noted that he is “very excited about season 4.” He then alluded to the fact that his character, Daniel LaRusso, and Johnny Lawrence (William “Billy” Zabka) make an alliance to defeat ruthless sensei John Kreese (Martin Kove) during the show’s third season. Macchio noted that the former rivals will put their differences aside and co-teach their karate students in “Cobra Kai” season 4.

“[Season 4] gives the ultimate fan service. [The fans have] been waiting to see Johnny and Daniel work together. You know, that’s always explosive. It’s entertaining. It’s the friends slash foes how these guys navigate even though they’re different but same,” stated Macchio.

Ralph Macchio Also Revealed That the Fourth Season Is Unpredictable

During the AwardsWatch interview, the 59-year-old also warned fans that the plot of season 4 is unpredictable.

“When you think you’re going right you go left at the last minute. And the [show’s creators, Jon Hurwitz, Josh Heald, and Hayden Schlossberg] do a great job when we read the scripts — I mean that’s what we’re turning those pages so — I mean I think that’s what works so well and, uh, how we get to where we’re going is not always the way you expect and I’m really excited about that,” said the father-of-two.

While he did not specify specific plot points, Macchio did reveal that the fourth season will focus on character development.

“Honestly it goes deeper. And there’s more layers peeled off these characters and certainly for Daniel LaRusso, you know, season 3 that really, you know, takes a nice bite into those different areas. And season 4 even goes further in him having to navigate all these nuances and uh, history with all the characters. So I look forward to sharing that,” said the actor.

William Zabka Shared Similar Information in Separate Interviews

During a recent interview, uploaded on the Dewey’s Movie YouTube channel, Macchio’s on-screen rival William “Billy” Zabka also shared that fans will not be able to guess where the fourth season is headed. He told viewers to “expect the unexpected” and explained that the show’s writers have managed to “keep [him] on [his] toes.”

“I have a little idea of where the season’s going. I get my arc and I know one to 10. But all the micro turns and all the surprises in there they keep ’til, uh, you know a couple weeks before we shoot,” said Zabka.

He then promised fans that the fourth season will be “a great ride.”

“It’s big, it’s wide, it’s exciting, it’s dramatic, it’s all that ‘Cobra Kai’ has been up to now and more I think. And the climax is going to blow some minds,” asserted the actor.

Zabka shared similar information about “Cobra Kai” season 4 during a May interview with Entertainment Tonight at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards. He stated that the new episodes are “bigger, wider, [and] deeper.” He also noted that “it’s going to please the fans.”

To see more of Macchio and Zabka, watch the first three seasons of “Cobra Kai,” available on Netflix.

