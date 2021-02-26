Cobra Kai Season 4 Updates: Episode Title & New Characters Revealed

Following the premiere of Cobra Kai Season 3 on January 1, 2021, members of the Karate Kid fandom have been waiting for the show’s fourth season.

The Title of the First Episode of ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4 Was Revealed

On February 26, the official NX on Netflix Twitter account shared an exciting update about Cobra Kai Season 4, as reported by ComicBook.

“You ready? Lets begin! Season 4 of Cobra Kai is officially underway!” read the caption.

The post showcased the script for Season 4, Episode 1, which is titled “Let’s Begin.”

ComicBook noted that the title was likely in reference to the final scene of the show’s third season. In Season 3, Episode 10, Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) made an alliance. During what is presumably their first karate class as co-teachers, the former rivals bow to each other as a sign of respect. Johnny then shouts “let’s begin” at his students before the episode ends.

According the front page of the script, Cobra Kai’s executive producers and co-creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg penned the episode.

Hurtiz also shared the photo on his personal Instagram account, along with the caption, “Back in the dojo and it feels so good! #CobraKai #Season4 #Netflix #tv #film #movies #streamer #80s#nostalgia #classic #retro #karatekid #karate #mma #production #setlife @netflix.”

While these posts suggest that Cobra Kai Season 4 just started production, there is evidence that filming for the show’s upcoming season began in January 2021. Newsweek reported that the “trade publication ProductionWeekly … listed that the show would shoot from January 20 to April 15.” The specific filming location was Atlanta, Georgia, where most of Cobra Kai is shot.

The Production of ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4 Was Previously Paused

The production of Cobra Kai Season 4 was previously paused due to the coronavirus pandemic. In a January interview with PopCulture, Josh Heald discussed the ways in which COVID-19 impacted the show’s fourth season.

“We are looking to make Season 4 in 2021. COVID has thrown a wrench into everyone’s plans for exactly when production begins,” explained Heald. “But our expectation is in early 2021, we will be in production. We are just keeping our heads down and making sure that the story makes sense and the scripts are solid and getting our ducks in a row so the moment that everything looks good, we can begin.”

News About the ‘Cobra Kai’ Cast Was Also Released

According to ComicBook, NX on Netflix also tweeted about returning and new Cobra Kai cast members.

“[A] little more news – @veryvness [Vanessa Rubio] and @peytonlist [Peyton List] will be returning as series regulars, and we will have some new faces joining us this season, Dallas Dupree Young and Oona O’Brien!” read the tweet, along with a photos of each of the cast members.

As fans are aware, Vanessa Rubio portrays Carmen Diaz, and Peyton List portrays Tory Nichols.

Variety recently shared some information about the new characters. Dallas Dupree Young’s character “Kenny, [is] a bullied new kid in school who turns to karate as a way to defend himself.”

The publication noted that Oona “O’Brien will recur as Devon.” The character is described as being “relentlessly competitive, a quick study, and equally quick-tempered when she’s provoked.”

