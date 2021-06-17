‘Cobra Kai’ Creator Teases That Season 4 Is ‘Very Very Big’

Fans of “Cobra Kai” have been looking forward to the show’s fourth season since season 3 premiered in January. The final scene of the season 3 finale ended with Johnny Lawrence (William “Billy” Zabka) and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) making an alliance to protect their karate students from ruthless sensei John Kreese (Martin Kove). While not much information has been released about the upcoming season, viewers can expect that there will be a focus on the former rivals’ relationship.

The Creators of “Cobra Kai” Teased Some Information About the Show’s Upcoming Season

During a May interview with Gold Derby, the creators of “Cobra Kai,” Jon Hurwitz, Josh Heald, and Hayden Schlossberg, discussed the upcoming season, which will likely be released later this year. Hayden Schlossberg referenced Johnny and Daniel’s alliance and explained that the writers always intended “to set up these classic rivals in a way where [the audience] saw their similarities in addition to their differences.”

“They, in a lot of ways, parallel each other in terms of their backstories and in terms of having their shared common past. So there’s this innate feeling in the audience that you just want to see the ying and the yang come together and fight for the same cause,” explained the executive producer.

Later in the interview, Josh Heald also discussed Johnny and Daniel’s decision to co-teach their students in season 4. He revealed that the fourth season is “very very big” and that “the production of [the show] tried to kill [them] again as it does every year.” The writer went on to say that the new season “continues to deliver on the premise” of Johnny and Daniel coming together to defeat Kreese.

“We ended season three in that big way… that we knew we were getting to that point it’s the, you know, will these guys each put down their weapons and look at each other and say, ‘let’s give this a shot.’ So, you know, we are going to continue that story, you know, we aren’t leaving that story hanging,” said Heald.

The writer then asserted that he would not be revealing any major spoilers for the upcoming season. He did note that the show’s creators “believe in [their] hearts [they have] delivered upon the promise of what that big goosebump moment at the end of season 3 presented.”

“I think we all feel very very strongly and very happy with what we shot and now we are in the, you know, fun place of tweaking and putting it all together in post production and making sure that it reflects everything we know it will be when it comes out,” stated Heald.

Ralph Macchio Also Discussed Season 4 in a Recent Interview

During a June Deadline interview with his “Cobra Kai” co-star William “Billy” Zabka, Ralph Macchio discussed his character’s relationship with Johnny in season 4. Macchio revealed what he is “most looking forward to in the Daniel/Johnny team up is the challenge.” He explained that the characters will have to figure out how to get along, despite their “varied personalities and stubborn mindsets.” He told the publication:

Their history is nuanced and multi-layered. They are wired so differently even though their intentions are aligned. Billy and I love diving into the friendship as well as the rivalry. This is what [executive producer] Hayden Schlossberg has always called the Ross and Rachel element of our show. It makes for great comedy as well as heightened drama within Season 4.

