Everything We Know About the Fate of ‘Cobra Kai’

The highly anticipated fourth season of “Cobra Kai” premiered on Netflix on December 31, 2021. After fans watch the new episodes, they will likely be clamoring for more. Thankfully for viewers, the epic season 4 finale is not the end of the series.

‘Cobra Kai’ Will Have a Fifth Season

According to Deadline, Netflix announced that “Cobra Kai” will have a fifth season in August 2021. While speaking to Screen Rant in December 2021, William “Billy” Zabka, who plays Johnny Lawrence, briefly discussed the show’s fifth season. At the time of the interview, the actor shared that the cast was “shooting the climax of season 5 right now after three months of being in the trenches.” He also noted that he was particularly fond of “Cobra Kai” season 5.

“I’m so wrapped up in what’s going on right now that’s so far down the road from what I’m talking about [in season 4]. I can just tell you this: [season 5] is maybe my favorite season. It’s even more! It’s a lot of fun. But season 4 is a great ride and so satisfying. My hat’s off to the writers and the creative team for doing such great work. I’m really proud to be a part of it,” shared the actor.

During a separate December 2021 interview with Screen Rant, the creators of “Cobra Kai,” Jon Hurwitz, Josh Heald, and Hayden Schlossberg, shared information about the future of “Cobra Kai.” Heald confirmed that fans will be able to enjoy a fifth season of the series. The executive producer also shared that the show’s writers intend for “Cobra Kai” to have at least six seasons. Heald told the publication:

We have more beyond season 5. We are not writing to the end of the series in season 5 right now. We can’t believe we’ve filmed two seasons of the show this year. In our minds, it’s crazy to believe how far ahead of the story we are than what the audience has seen so far. Season 5 is another enormous season with a lot of new flavors and a lot of things that you haven’t seen before yet on the show. And it’s not the end.

Jon Hurwitz Shared That The Filming of Season 5 Was Finished in December 2021

The fifth season of “Cobra Kai” has finished filming. On December 19, 2021, Hurwitz shared a picture of himself and Heald on a plane on Instagram. In the photo, Hurwitz sported a “Cobra Kai” hat and a skeleton sweatshirt, reminiscent of the Halloween costume that Johnny wore in “The Karate Kid.”

In the caption of the post, the executive producer shared that the production of season 5 had been completed.

“Five. Fin,” wrote Hurwitz.

Quite a few “Cobra Kai” flocked to the comments section.

“YOU FINISHED SEASON 5 AREADY,” shared one commenter.

“Congratulations! [Clapping hands emoji] I can only imagine the work ethic and effort behind writing and shooting two seasons almost back to back.,” added another.

“Yay!!!! Let’s renew for more seasons [three red heart emoji],” wrote a different Instagram user.

“[Seven clapping hands emoji] congratulations i heard that season 5 could potentially be out by July 2022 fingers crossed that its true [thumbs up emoji],” chimed in a third fan.

The first four seasons of “Cobra Kai” are available to stream on Netflix.

READ NEXT: Why Peyton List Has a Problem Playing Tory on ‘Cobra Kai’