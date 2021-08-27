‘Cobra Kai’ Creator Teases ‘First Two Scripts’ of Season 5

In just a few months, “Cobra Kai” fans will be able to watch the show’s highly anticipated fourth season. Most viewers will be pleased to hear that no matter how season 4 ends, the series will continue for at least one more season. According to Variety, the Emmy-nominated martial arts series, which focuses on the lives of the “Karate Kid” himself Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and his rival Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), “has been renewed for Season 5.” The publication also noted that the fifth season is “set to start shooting this fall in Atlanta,” Georgia, where the previous seasons have been filmed.



Hayden Schlossberg Teased Some Information About ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 5

On August 27, the official “Cobra Kai” Twitter account posted a brief video that showed the show’s logo along with the roman numeral for five.

“The dojo is about to be 5x as rad. Cobra Kai has been renewed for a 5th season,” read the caption of the post.

One of the show’s creators and executive producers, Hayden Schlossberg shared the post on his Twitter account. In his caption, he revealed that at least “two scripts” for “Cobra Kai” season 5 have been written already. He also hinted at how members of the “Karate Kid” fandom will react to the show’s fifth season.

“Fans must watch IV to have the proper neurology to handle V. If they read the first two scripts we have for V now, their heads would explode,” wrote Schlossberg.

Ralph Macchio also took to Twitter and posted the same clip. In the post’s caption, the actor expressed gratitude to those who watch “Cobra Kai.”

“Thank you, fans!! More story coming to you! @CobraKaiSeries S5 starts filming soon! @netflix @SPTV #bestaround,” shared Macchio.

Ralph Macchio & William Zabka Discussed ‘Cobra Kai’ in May 2021

In May 2021, Ralph Macchio and William Zabka spoke to Deadline about “Cobra Kai.” Macchio shared that he has found making the show “enjoyable,” as not many people expected it to be so successful.

“Everything has achieved a higher expectation than it was going in. Whether it was the announcement of the show, sort of those low expectations that helped us with the YouTube launch and then the fact that the critics all logged on and really endorsed it so much and the fans started conversations about it and before you knew it, it kind of became the show to watch,” said Macchio.

The actor then noted that once the series was made available to watch on Netflix a few months before the show’s third season premiered in January 2021, more fans began to tune in.

“It was just an explosion around the entire world,” asserted the actor.

Zabka and Macchio also shared how they felt about reprising their roles nearly 35 years after “The Karate Kid” premiered.

“You’re driving into different areas of both of these characters,” said Macchio. “That’s what our creators Jon [Hurwitz], Josh [Heald], and Hayden [Schlossberg], our showrunners and executive producers, they have this vision for this show and they pitched both of us that from the get-go but to see it realized in the way that it’s working is kind of wonderful to play characters 34 years apart and yet discover new things about them and how they enhance each other and also cripple each other in a way. That’s the joy of what we get to do in every episode.”

Zabka shared similar sentiments.

“To pick up a character this many years later and you know to reinhabit that and to revisit them today is very fulfilling. It’s like meeting an old friend, you know, in my case, my friend is down on his luck. He’s drinking to much beer but it’s very awesome,” said the 55-year-old with a laugh.

