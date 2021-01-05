Who Sensei Kreese Calls at the End of ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 3: THEORIES

The final episode of Cobra Kai Season 3 — which was released on January 1 — ended on quite a cliffhanger. Following an intense fight with John Kreese (Martin Kove), former rivals Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) banded together to end Cobra Kai’s reign of terror, noted Decider.

Kreese Calls an Unidentified Person After Battling Johnny and Daniel

While the three sensei stand on the sidewalk in front of the Cobra Kai dojo, Daniel instructs Kreese “to keep [his students] away from [their] kids.” The Vietnam veteran replied by scoffing, “It’s a free country.”

Johnny interjects, stating, “Not for you. Cobra Kai’s got to go. For good.” Kreese eventually promises to shut down his dojo, under the condition that his students lose the upcoming All Valley Karate Tournament.

This agreement prompts Johnny and Daniel to merge their respective dojos, Eagle Fang Karate and Miyagi-Do, together. Kreese, on the other hand, seems to have some tricks up his sleeve.

Toward the very end of the episode, Kreese, who appears to be in the backroom of the Cobra Kai dojo, makes a call, while holding of picture of himself posing with friends from the war, who went by the nicknames Twig and Ponytail.

“Hey, long time,” says Kreese, with a smile.

The Person Kreese Calls Could Be Terry Silver

This moment has led fans to wonder about the identity of who Kreese contacted. According to Decider, there is a good chance that the individual in question is none other than Kreese’s friend and fellow veteran billionaire Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith), who appeared in The Karate Kid Part III.

In the film, Silver assists a humiliated and broke Kreese in an attempt to bring Cobra Kai on top. His plan is quite convoluted and involves manipulating and bullying Daniel LaRusso to enter the 1985 All Valley Karate Tournament. At said tournament, he faces karate fighter Mike Barnes (Sean Kanan), who Silver hired. As fans of the franchise are aware, LaRusso ends up defeating Barnes and is the All Valley champion once again.

The publication noted that it is likely that Terry Silvers appeared during Cobra Kai Season 3, specifically during Kreese’s flashbacks scenes. There is evidence that points to the fact that Silver is Twig.

In Season 3, Episode 10, it is revealed that Kreese took Twig’s place in battling their ranking office over a pit containing hundreds of serpents, while they were prisoners of war. When armed forces comes to save the captured unit and Kreese releases the men from their cage, Twig expresses gratitude for his sacrifice, stating, ’You saved my a**. Anything you need… I’m there for you. Your whole life.”

Decider noted that this may possibly be mirroring a conversation Kreese and Silver have in The Karate Kid Part III, in which Silver tells his friend, “I owe you, man.” He goes onto state that Kreese saved him “many times” when they served in the war together.

In addition, it seems the unit’s ranking officer actually refers to Twigs by the last name Silver in Cobra Kai Season 3, Episode 6.

If Silver does end up being who Kreese is on the phone with, Johnny and Daniel may be in big trouble next season. In Karate Kid Part III, not only is Silver an excellent fighter, but he is also a powerful businessman.

READ NEXT: WATCH: Demetri Gets His Arm Broken in ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 3