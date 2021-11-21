‘Cobra Kai’ Star Defends Tory: ‘She’s Not Just Some Crazy B****’

On the Emmy-nominated series “Cobra Kai,” Tory Nichols has had a fair share of issues. In season 2, the Cobra Kai student establishes a rivalry with Daniel LaRusso’s (Ralph Macchio) daughter Samantha. The rivalry worsens when Tory begins dating Sam’s ex-boyfriend, Miguel. When Tory sees Miguel and Sam kissing at a party, she decides to get her revenge by attacking her rival at school. A massive fight ensues and ultimately, leads to Sam’s then-boyfriend, Robby Keene (Tanner Buchanan) severely injuring Miguel (Xolo Maridueña). Tory is expelled from West Valley High School for inciting the brawl. Following her expulsion, she works two jobs to make ends meet. The teenager also takes care of her younger brother and her mother, who is suffering from an unidentified illness.

Courtney Henggeler Spoke About Tory During a February 2021 Interview

Some “Cobra Kai” fans have taken issues with Tory because of her violent behavior. During a February 2021 interview with Cherry Picks, “Cobra Kai” star Courtney Henggeler shared that she would like the show’s future seasons to delve into Tory’s story.

“She’s not just some crazy b****,” asserted the actress.

The 42-year-old explained that she felt fans who dislike the character are not taking into account that she had difficult home life.

“To say like Tory could be like just some crazy b****, she’s not. She’s a woman who is struggling, a young woman who is struggling and has a home life that no one understands or knows. So she’s had to toughen up and do her own thing. So I look forward to the day that they explore Tory,” said the actress.

During the interview, Henggeler also revealed what she hopes for her character in future seasons of “Cobra Kai.” She shared that she wanted Amanda, who is interested in karate, to perform martial arts.

“I always say I want one isolated fight sequence just for Amanda where we never talk about it. It’s just like she’s grocery shopping — someone’s a jerk to her in the parking lot, gets handsy with her something. Someone does something that’s too far and she does some fantastic spin kick and then like picks up her bag and then continues to her car and no one knows but you’re like of course, Amanda knows karate,” said the actress.

Courtney Henggeler Spoke About Amanda Doing Karate in Future Seasons in January 2021

Courtney Henggeler discussed her desire for Amanda to do some karate while speaking to Awards Radar in January 2021. She explained that it is unlikely her character will ever start performing martial arts moves.

“I think it would be jumping the shark. I think it would be — even I, even as much as I want to and once again I’m willing and able, I mean I’m not really able but I can train and maybe be able, I know that like if I’m the last character, and Amanda does a flying spin kick, it’s just kind of weird,” said the mother-of-two.

She noted, however, that she would like “an isolated Amanda scene” where she shows off some karate moves.

“She like gets bumped into at the grocery store, somebody’s super rude to her and then like out of nowhere she does like some crazy move and then gathers her things and keeps on going,” said the actress.

